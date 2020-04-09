This week, officials from the Kentucky River District Health Department announced that one of the three individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 cases in Perry County has recovered.
Up until this week, Perry County had three positive COVID-19 cases — a 79-year-old male (confirmed on March 31), a 43-year-old female (confirmed on April 1) and a 37-year-old female (confirmed on April 3). KRDHD officials, along with their epidemiology team, said they are working with the Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH) to identify and contact all those who may have come in contact with these patients. On April 7, officials with the KRDHD confirmed that the 43 year old female who tested positive for the virus has now fully recovered.
“We believe the risk to the public is low, and as this situation evolves, we will continue to communicate with the CDC, DPH and the people of Perry County,” said Kentucky River District Health Department Public Director Scott Lockard.
Lockard said the most important thing for KRDHD residents to do is to continue the prevention measures that have been ordered by Gov. Andy Beshear.
“Remember, the best protection from the virus is complying with the prevention measures that have been set forth by our governor, mainly social distancing yourself,” said Lockard.
These measures include: Avoiding close contact with others and staying at least six feet away from them; avoid all mass gatherings; avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth; stay home when you are sick; cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue then throw the tissue in the trash; cough into your elbow; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces; wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; and use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.
Lockard said they are happy about the individual recovering, but the pandemic is far from over. Perry County, they said, can expect more confirmed cases in the coming days or weeks.
“We do expect to see additional cases as more testing labs become available,” said Lockard. “We will see more and we should expect to see more,” he said, stating that everyone should follow guidelines and they will continue to flatten the curve as best they can. “I feel very good about the level of preparation we have in this area."
On April 7, Hazard Mayor Donald "Happy" Mobelini signed an executive order limiting the number of customers allowed at a time in retail locations under 10,000 feet. This order states that in order to protect the residents of the city and county, a limit has now been placed in retail stores limiting it to one person per 190 square feet in all retail locations under 10,000 square feet. This order will be terminated at the end of the state of emergency declared by Beshear.
The virus, KRDHD officials said, is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person between people who are in close contact with one another (within about six feet) by respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes and the virus can also live on surfaces. Symptoms of COVID-19 may include fever, a dry and persistent cough and shortness of breath.
Individuals who are experiencing symptoms should contact their healthcare provider.
For more information, contact the state hotline at, 1-800-722-5725, or visit, kycovid19.ky.gov, or, https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/index.html. Additional updates can be found on the Kentucky River District Health Department social media pages and website, www.krdhd.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.