Today, May 28, KRDHD health officials announced that there are two more confirmed COVID-19 cases in Perry County.
The two cases, said KRDHD officials, include an 89 year-old male and a 63 year-old male. Officials said both individuals are at home.
This brings the total number of cases in Perry County to 21, with 19 individuals recovered. The total overall cases within the KRDHD service area are now 39, with 36 recovered.
KRDHD said they expect to see additional cases as more testing becomes available.
