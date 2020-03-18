Walmart announced that it has adjusted the hours of operation for its U.S. stores in response to the COVID-19 virus threat.

Walmart U.S. stores has adjusted their operating hours to 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Stores that open later than 7 a.m. will continue their regular starting hours. The adjusted hours will help Walmart associates restock the shelves for customers while continuing to clean and sanitize the store.

While the store hours change for customers, Walmart associates will continue to have access to their regular scheduled shifts and full hours, according to a press release from Walmart.

Walmart is providing a special shopping hour for seniors who are 60 years old and older every Tuesday from March 24 to April 28, and the hour-long event will start one hour before the store opens. Walmart’s Pharmacies and Vision Centers will also be open during that hour.

Walmart also announced that its stores will have limits for customers in certain categories, including paper products, milk, eggs, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, water, diapers, wipes, formula and baby food.

We know communities are counting on us more than ever and we are determined to serve the broadest number of customers and ensure they have access to the key items they are looking for,” according to Walmart.

Walmart’s Auto Care Centers will temporarily shut down “to allow those associates to focus on stocking and cleaning in the rest of the store,” and Walmart’s Vision Centers will operate on their normal schedule.