Two Hazard residents were arrested on charges including child endangerment after a Hazard Police officer responded to a motorist assist call.
According to arrest citations written by HPD Officer Zach Miller, on Aug. 29, officers went to a residence at Ridgeview Way, Hazard, to a motorist assist call, during which they saw resident Lisa Ann Stiltner, 41, drop a baggie of a white rock-like substance.
Miller wrote that officers attempted then to check on the welfare of children in the residence, at which time resident Benji R. Combs, 48, refused to let officers in. Miller wrote that when officers informed Combs they would obtain a search warrant, Combs attempted to run into the residence and shut the door.
Once Combs was detained, the citation said, officers obtained and executed a search warrant. During the search, court documents said, officers found small baggies with a rock-like substance, white pills believed to be Xanax, Methadone wafers, a bag of white powder, several burnt glass pipes, clear plastic bags and a digital scale.
Both Combs and Stiltner, the documents said, showed signs of being impaired, and were lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail no charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified), endangering the welfare of a minor and possession of drug paraphernalia.