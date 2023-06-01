Two men have been indicted in connection with a drug trafficking conspiracy that prosecutors said led to at least three deaths in Perry County.
According to court documents, on May 22, U.S. District Judge Claria Horn Boom sentenced Queshawn Carmichael, 30, to serve more than six years on a charge of conspiracy to distribute controlled substance and Eli Ruffin, 37, to 20 years in prison on a charge of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death.
According to a plea agreement in Carmichael’s case, between March 2018 and March 2021, Carmichael and Ruffin conspired to distribute various controlled substances, including heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine.
Ruffin, the agreement said, would bring the controlled substances to Perry County, where he would distribute them to low-level drug traffickers and end drug users.
Carmichael, the agreement said, assisted Ruffin by selling drugs for him and finding new customers.
In March 2021, according to the agreement in Ruffin’s case, the two men distributed a substance containing cocaine and fentanyl to an individual.
That individual, the agreement said, shared the substance with three other individuals. The agreement said all four overdosed, with three dying. The fourth, the agreement said, was saved by emergency medical personnel who utilized Narcan.
Both Carmichael and Ruffin were also sentenced to serve three years of supervised release after they complete their sentences. Both men remained lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center awaiting transfer to a long-term facility.