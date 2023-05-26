A Perry County man who was arrested on several charges of theft in 2022 recently entered into a plea deal.
Steven Martin, 32, of Hazard, owner of Air Bounce Inflatables and Arcade in Combs, recently pleaded guilty to charges of theft by failure to make required disposition of property over $1,000 but under $10,000 (10 counts), theft by failure to make required disposition of property over $500 but under $1,000 (five counts) and first-degree unlawful access to a computer (15 counts).
According to court documents, from June through October 2022, Martin used his business to intentionally accept several large amounts of money from clients for various services including character costumes, compacts, bounce houses, arcade games and more without providing those services paid for by the clients. Martin, court documents said, obtained the money by means of false and fraudulent pretenses to defraud the victims.
A jury trial was scheduled for Martin on May 1, but was canceled when he chose to enter a plea deal.
Martin entered the plea on May 11. According to Perry County Commonwealth’s Attorney Scott Blair, the plea agreement states that Martin will serve a total of five years, diverted for five years, and pay total restitution of $26,630.