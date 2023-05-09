A Perry County man was arrested on charges of DUI and felony endangerment after he was allegedly found to be driving while intoxicated with a toddler in the vehicle.
According to an arrest citation written by Hazard Police Officer Jordan Childers, on April 25, he observed a 2010 Chevrolet HHR traveling on North Main Street and failing to maintain its lane of traffic.
Childers wrote that he stopped the vehicle and, upon making contact with the driver, Paul Douglas Adamski, 62, of Kenzie Lane, Combs, he noted an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
Adamski, the citation said, had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech and, while looking for his paperwork, kept looking at the same paper. Childers wrote that Adamksi held up one paper three different times, asking if it was the correct paper.
The citation said Childers noted a young child, later found to be three years old, in the back seat of the vehicle.
Adamski, court documents said, was unable to successfully complete field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest.
The child was taken from the scene by a family member.
The citation said Adamski told Childers that he had only smoked a joint and kept saying he was sorry for driving like he was.
Adamski was lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail on charges of DUI and first-degree wanton endangerment.