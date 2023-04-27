A Hazard man was arrested on charges, including trafficking in fentanyl, after, Hazard Police said, they served a search warrant at at Sonny Drive residence.
According to the arrest citation written by HPD Officer Jordan Childers, on April 23, officers made entry into the residence, belonging to Jerry Lee Combs, 63.
During the search, the citation said, officers found a number of 1 inch by 1 inch baggies containing a tan substance, later found to be through field testing to be fentanyl. In addition, the citation said, officers found a baggie containing a crystal-like substance, a scale and three pipes, among other items. In addition, the citation said, officers found a ledger containing names, contact information, as well as amounts.
Combs, the citation said, arrived on scene while the officers were conducting the search and denied any knowledge of the items found.
Combs was lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail on charges of first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.