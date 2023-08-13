A Hazard woman was arrested after, Hazard Police said, they went to her residence to search for a man wanted on arrest warrants and found evidence of trafficking in methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl.
According to an arrest citation written by Officer Jordan Childers, on Aug. 1, officers went to the Combs Lane residence of Linda Gabbard, 41, to search for Bobby Hurt, 39.
Upon arrival, Childers wrote, the officers found Hurt outside and he fled on foot toward Gabbard’s apartment. The citation said Childers knocked on the door and Gabbard answered, at which time she told the officers that she did not know Hurt.
However, the citation said, Childers told her they knew he had been in contact with her while in jail, at which time she admitted he had been there but just left. Childers, the citation said, obtained permission to search the residence from Gabbard and while conducting the search, found a plate containing a white/tan substance in plain view in the bathroom. In addition, Childers wrote, officers found several empty baggies, scales and a meth pipe in plain view in the living room.
Childers wrote that the officers left the residence and obtained a search warrant before conducting a search. During the search, the citation said, officers found numerous items, including scales, pipes, empty baggies and approximately 7.14 grams of a substance believed to be methamphetamine, as well as a large amount of cash.
Officers found that Gabbard also had her three-year-old child in the residence and an illegal substance within reach of the child, the citation said. Childers wrote that the child was placed in protective custody.
Gabbard was lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail on charges of first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine, second or greater offense), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified), possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree wanton endangerment.
Hurt was arrested on a charge of second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), as well as on the pending arrest warrants.