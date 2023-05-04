A Knott County man was recently arrested for the alleged sexual abuse of a minor in Perry County.
According to a citation by Jessie Day, of the Perry County Sheriff’s Department, on April 26 in Perry County, William Dixon, 26, of Vest, unlawfully subjected a person — a family member — less than 12 years of age to sexual contact.
Dixon was charged with first-degree sexual abuse of a victim under 12 years of age, and placed in the Kentucky River Regional Jail.
Among the orders by the court in the case are that Dixon must have no contact with the victim, must have no unsupervised visitations with minors and must not to live within 1,000 feet of a school, daycare or playground.
Dixon is scheduled to appear for his arraignment on May 23 in Perry District Court.