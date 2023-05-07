A Letcher County man is facing felony charges after, Kentucky State Police said, he attempted to bring methamphetamine and fentanyl into the Kentucky River Regional Jail after his arrest stemming from a traffic stop.
According to an arrest citation written by Kentucky State Police Trooper Ryan Couch, on April 28, he observed a 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling at 75 mph in a 55 mph zone on Ky. 15 in Hazard.
Couch wrote that he approached the vehicle and made contact with the driver, Micheal D. Bowling, 38, of Pointview Drive, Letcher, with whom Couch was familiar and who he knew was driving on a suspended license.
While talking with Bowling, the citation said, Couch observed a Taurus handgun in the vehicle, which Bowling is forbidden to possess, being a convicted felon.
The citation said Bowling was transported to the Kentucky River Regional Jail, where, during booking, jail staff advised the trooper they had found a black zip-up pouch in Bowling’s groin area Bowling had attempted to sneak into the jail.
Inside the pouch, Couch wrote, were several large crystal-like rocks believed to be methamphetamine and a baggie of a substance believed to be fentanyl.
Bowling was lodged in the jail on charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, enhanced first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 10 grams of carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), enhanced first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine, equal to or greater than 2 grams of methamphetamine, second or greater offense), tampering with physical evidence, first-degree promoting contraband, driving on a suspended license and traffic charges.