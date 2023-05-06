Kentucky State Police said a recent traffic stop led them to find a quantity of methamphetamine and cocaine, as well as evidence the driver was trafficking in methamphetamine.
According to an arrest citation written by KSP Trooper Matthew Day, on April 25, he stopped a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta which was being operated at 65 mph in a 55 mph zone on Ky. 15 in Hazard.
The front windshield of the vehicle, the citation said, was obstructed and the vehicle was crossing the fog line, nearly striking the guardrail, then the center line.
Day wrote that, after stopping the vehicle, he made contact with the driver, Johnny Dale Mitchell, 53, of Race Street, Carlisle. The citation said Day could smell the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle and he asked Mitchell to step out of the vehicle.
Mitchell, the citation said, could not produce proof of insurance and Day noted that Mitchell attempted to conceal an item inside his wallet.
The citation said Day obtained the item, which was a substance Mitchell admitted was cocaine.
Day wrote that Mitchell granted him consent to search the vehicle and admitted that all items in the vehicle were his. During the search, Day wrote, he located a backpack with a large quantity of a white crystal-like substance inside, along with suspected marijuana.
Day wrote that he also found several baggies and containers with unknown substances inside, as well as digital scales.
Mitchell was lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine, first offense), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic charges.