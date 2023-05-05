A Perry County woman was charged after a “pink alert” was issued for her missing newborn at Hazard ARH.
According to a citation written by Hazard Police Officer Parker Hignite, on April 28, the agency received a call from Hazard ARH in reference to a “pink alert” for a missing newborn which had been taken from the maternity ward.
The report, Hignite wrote, was that Holly Banks, 32, of Stacy Valley Drive, Ary, had the baby that morning and that the father had taken the baby from the hospital.
Hospital officials, the citation said, stated that the father had taken a garbage bag with him and and they believed the baby was in the bag.
Banks, the citation said, told the responding officers that the father had a bouncer on under his jacket and the baby was in the bouncer. The father, the citation said, also told officers that the baby was in the bouncer and it was the mother who had wanted the baby removed from the hospital.
The citation said Banks told Hignite that they wanted to take the baby to Lexington because they did not like ARH.
The citation said the baby was brought back to ARH by HPD Sgt. Tyler Day to receive proper medical care.
Child protective services responded as well, the citation said.
Hignite wrote in the citation that the nature of the call caused a public panic as law enforcement and hospital staff locked down the building in an attempt to locate the father and the baby.
Banks was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and second-degree disorderly conduct.