A Hazard woman was arrested after she allegedly stole a car and was found to have eaten the victim’s cheese fries which had been left in the vehicle.
According to an arrest citation written by Perry County Sheriff’s Deputy Paul Campbell, on July 20, the victim advised on July 20 that a female with red hair had stolen his 2010 Chevrolet Impala from the parking lot of the double kwik on Ky. 80 West in Hazard.
According to the victim, the woman had asked him for a lighter in the parking lot. The victim then placed the key in the passenger side of the seat of his vehicle, the citation said, and he walked into double kwik, which time he observed the woman, later identified as Kimberly Jones, 34, of Diamond Drive, Hazard, leave in his car.
Campbell wrote that Jones was found beside the vehicle, which had been driven onto an embankment on Hal Rogers Parkway about a mile from the location from which the vehicle had been stolen.
A container was located near the driver’s side door with remnants of cheese sauce, Campbell wrote, an indicator that a $4.95 order of cheese fries that was in the vehicle had been eaten.
Campbell wrote that Jones said she borrowed the vehicle from the victim and later admitted to having eaten the cheese fries
The victim, the citation said, identified Jones as the person who stole his vehicle.
“(The victim) stated he had never authorized the use of the vehicle and did not know (Jones),” Campbell wrote. “He also confirmed someone had eaten his cheese fries and appeared to be greatly disturbed by this revelation.”
Jones was lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail on charges of auto theft and theft by failure to make the required disposition of property.