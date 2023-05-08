A Perry County man is facing numerous charges after a federal grand jury indicted him on charges linked to the distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine.
On April 27, court documents show, the grand jury indicted Thurman J. Sizemore, 37, of Upper Second Creek, Hazard, on charges of distribution of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.
According to the indictment, the crimes were committed between January and May of 2022 in Perry County.
If convicted of the drug charges, the indictment said, faces possible sentences between five years and life in prison, dependent on certain factors, including the amount of methamphetamine involved and whether Sizemore has been convicted of a “serious” drug crime or violent crime.
If convicted of the firearm charge, the indictment said, Sizmore faces a maximum sentence of 15 years.