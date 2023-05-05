Two men were charged recently after, Kentucky Alcoholic Beverage Control said, they sold alcohol to a minor.
According to court documents written by ABC Officer Robert Caudill, on April 28, an investigative aide with the agency who is 20 years old was able to purchase alcohol at two Perry County stores.
The first, according to a citation, was the Boone Ledge Mini Mart on Ky. 15, where Brandon W. Slone, 21, of Rail Road Street, Vicco, sold the aide a six pack of Bud Light beer without the aide providing an ID, an age or date of birth.
According to a citation, just two hours later, at the Perry Mart on Ky. 80, Shaileshkumar Prahladbhai Patel, 40, of Ky. 80, Hazard, sold the aide a six pack of Bud Light beer without the minor providing ID, age or date of birth.
The two men both face charges of selling alcoholic beverages to minors (first offense).
Both are set to be arraigned on June 5.