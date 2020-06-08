Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 10 have announced that a project to repair an embankment failure in Perry County has been scheduled for this week. Beginning June 9, drivers who frequently use Ky. 476 near Darfork in Perry County will have to find an alternate route.
The break, said KYTC district 10 officials, is located at mile point 2.6, just southwest of Darb Fork Road. The road will be closed to all traffic from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (June 9-11).
No marked detour will be posted, and drivers will need to find an alternate route. Motorists can use Ky. 550, Ky. 15 and Ky. 80 to bypass the closure.
