As Peoples Bank and Trust Company of Hazard approaches its 100th anniversary, plans are underway to commemorate a century of community service with a free public celebration on Sept. 8.

"We're going to have music, food, prizes, things of that magnitude," said Jeff Smith, the bank's president. "We just want to celebrate the wonderful occasion with our shareholders, the town, customers and employees, everyone involved," said Smith.

Located in the same building at 524 Main Street in Downtown Hazard since 1928, Peoples Bank originally started operations in Vicco as First State Bank which was established in 1923 with a capital of $15,000.

Peoples Bank has since grown exponentially over the years. According to their published history, the bank capitalized at $15,000 in 1923 and has since grown to a bank with average assets exceeding $225 million. It has weathered various economic conditions and significant historical events, proudly serving Hazard, according to Smith.

Peoples Bank has not only been a financial institution but also a community staple.

"Peoples Bank has been here on Main Street in the same building,” Smiths said. “In the 1990s there were over 10,000 banks across America and now there are about 6,800. That number is actually continuing to decrease, so that makes it even more special and honorable that we’re still here, locally owned and operated.”

Operating four branch offices and seven ATMs in Perry County, the bank also has a broader reach.

"We typically service a five-county area — Perry, Knott, Leslie, Breathitt and Letcher counties. Of course, we lend all over the state and the country, but primarily the locals are who we do the majority of our lending through," said Smith.

Smith, who has been with the bank for 35 years, reflected on the industry's transformation over the years.

"Banking changes, I’ve been in it for 35 years. 35 years ago, everyone wrote a check, no one used debit cards yet. Credit cards were out there but no one was using debit yet. It’s just changed so much over the years. When I started, the loan department had all of their transactions and ledgers kept on paper. Now everything is done electronically. Though paper is still a big part of the business," said Smith.

The sense of community extends to the internal culture at Peoples Bank, according to Smith.

"I’ve grown up with a lot of the people who work here,” Smith said. “Some of these folks started out with me, some that started before me that are still here. Everybody here is a part of my family. I cry with them, I laugh with them, we’re all one big family and it’s been an amazing ride so far.”

Smith's personal journey at Peoples Bank even led to a lifelong partnership.

"Ironically, in my 35 years here, I met my wife here at this bank — she's the compliance officer here at the bank — we’ve been married 29 years," said Smith.

The bank's commitment to community service doesn't just stop at finance.

"There’s not a better feeling than helping that first couple buy their first home or help that start-up business with their first loan and then 10 to 15 years later they’ve become a successful business," said Smith.

Smith spoke to the credit owed to the community and the bank's employees for their long standing success in the community over the last century.

“One of the things I can say is, the shareholders are wonderful people, the board of directors are great, but the bank is its people,” Smith said. “We have some of the finest people a business could ever ask for. We’ve been so fortunate to have great people from the beginning all the way till now.

“Our employees, I can’t say thank you enough. Without them we can’t service the customers, without them Peoples Bank isn’t what it is today,” said Smith.

“There’s always challenges, whether it's the financial world or mother nature that's causing problems or political issues or turbulence in the world, there’s always been times that you question this or that, but the people, the shareholders, the customers, they’ve believed in our bank since the beginning and truly it's been a privilege to serve them all these years,” Smith said.

The celebration will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 8 in the parking lot behind the bank's main branch. It promises to be an occasion that honors not just the institution but the people who have sustained it.

