On Aug. 3, the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet and Office of Drug Control Policy (ODCP) announced that the 2020 Overdose Fatality Report was released, and said the report shows that the death toll from overdoses has greatly increased, driven by a rise in opioid abuse, fentanyl and fentanyl analogues.

The report indicates more than 1,964 Kentuckians died from drug overdoses in 2020, a 49 percent increase in drug overdose deaths compared with the year prior. The national number of overdose deaths for 2020 — more than 93,000 — is the highest number of overdose deaths ever recorded in a 12-month period. According to resident cases autopsied by the Kentucky Office of the Medical Examiner and toxicology reports submitted by Kentucky coroners, the increase in the death toll was driven mostly by a rise in opioid abuse, fentanyl and fentanyl analogues, which were found in 1,393 cases, accounting for approximately 71 percent of all overdose deaths for the year.

“In addition to the stress caused by the pandemic, we believe the increase in overdose deaths for 2020 is due to a rise in illicit fentanyl and its analogues within the drug supply. The problem is also exacerbated by the widespread availability of potent, inexpensive methamphetamine,” said Van Ingram, executive director of ODCP. “ODCP is committed to changing the way substance abuse is handled in Kentucky, reducing the problem and making the commonwealth a model for other states.”

In Perry County, there were 17 overdoses included in the report, and Perry County had an age-adjusted drug overdose mortality rate of 68.58 percent. Due to the large increase of overdoses across the state, particularly in Appalachian counties, local healthcare officials said they are alarmed by the data shown within the report.

Scott Lockard, public health director of the Kentucky River District Health Department, said many of the overdoses could be because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The overall increase in overdoses, it has come as no surprise that the COVID-19 pandemic has been especially hard on people who have substance abuse disorder. People have been having to social distance and not engage with others, and many times the support networks that many people depend upon for their sobriety, those meetings have been altered and there’s been challenges. So it comes as no surprise we saw some uptick in overdoses,” said Lockard.

The KRDHD, he said, has also seen changes in the types and pattern of drug usage over the past year as well.

“The patterns of drug use in the community as well,” said Lockard. “We’ve seen the fentanyl and carfentanyl make its way into our communities more. That has just been very, very alarming.”

Throughout the pandemic and the increases of overdoses in the area, Lockard said local healthcare providers have worked alongside law enforcement agencies and other community partners to combat the drug epidemic the region is facing.

“We’ve been working with our community partners to try to get as much narcan distributed as possible. We continue to work to try to link people to treatment and other resources,” Lockard said.

Perry County, he said, has several wonderful resources available for people who are battling substance abuse.

“I have to give credit to Sheriff Joe Engle (and the sheriff’s office) and our City of Hazard police officers here and Minor Allen, chief of police. Tony Eversole, of course, is now the city manager, but Tony would contact me and we would have very open communication,” said Lockard. “The police department here and the sheriff’s office are more about getting people help and getting people treatment They have been great partners.”

Lockard continued, adding that the Kentucky State Police Post 13 has also been vital in helping fight overdoses in the area.

“The Kentucky State Police up here, Capt. Jennifer Sandlin with her Angel Initiative,” said Lockard. “We really have got some great resources here but we have got a huge issue with substance abuse disorder.”

Perry County, said Lockard, is facing a large number of overdoses and challenges, however, with continued community outreach and support from community partners, the area will remain strong in their fight.

“We’ve seen a lot of challenges but we’ve got a lot of positives too,” said Lockard. “It’s just a challenging time for us but we have to double down and make sure that people that are in addiction know regardless of the pandemic they can get help, they can get treatment.”

State officials have also expressed concern over the report’s results. The Beshear administration, said state officials, is committed to combating the state’s drug epidemic, and over the past year, has awarded grant funding across the commonwealth to increase access to treatment services and recovery programs targeted at reducing addiction, preventing re-incarceration, increasing the distribution of the life-saving drug naloxone and removing barriers to treatment.

“One life lost to an overdose death is one too many. This past year has been devastating – between the battle against the global COVID-19 pandemic and the opioid crisis, Kentucky has been hit hard,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Now more than ever, we need every resource and everyone working together to stop this scourge, which continues to shatter families and ravage our communities.”

In 2020, ODCP awarded more than $23 million in grant funding to 21 programs across the commonwealth to increase access to treatment services and recovery programs, and to help retain employment for persons in recovery seeking employment and job training. By the end of 2022, ODCP estimates that over a three-year period the office will have awarded more than $69 million in grant funding across the commonwealth, focused on aiding all Kentuckians in need of recovery help and preventing future generations from falling prey to addiction.

“The commonwealth is continuing to take many aggressive steps to end this crisis by using a multi-disciplinary approach with a team comprised of health care experts, law enforcement, advocates and public policy experts,” said Ingram. “Kentucky cannot continue to lose our citizens to overdoses, which not only causes thousands of families heartbreak but brings devastation to our communities. There is no simple answer to how we combat this public health crisis, but we must treat addiction as a medical issue, not just a criminal issue.”

“Deaths attributed to overdose in 2020 are a somber reminder that the opioid epidemic continues to deeply impact our commonwealth and reaffirms our commitment to the investments we have made in opioid response. We know that we must continue to expand what is working, which includes community-based overdose prevention and harm reduction initiatives,” said Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) Secretary Eric Friedlander. “To date, we have distributed over 70,000 naloxone kits, saving thousands of lives. Opioid response is complex and our success will be dependent on our willingness to unite in a shared responsibility to end the stigma and discrimination against substance use disorders and build an equitable system of care that engages and empowers individuals and their families to lead healthy, fulfilling lives.”

Several treatment resources are available state-wide and locally.

• The KY Help Call Center, created in 2017 through a partnership with Operation UNITE, remains available to those with a substance use disorder, or their friends or family members, as a quick resource to information on treatment options and open slots among treatment providers. Individuals may call, 833-8KY-HELP (833-859-4357) to speak one-on-one with a specialist who will connect them with treatment as quickly as possible.

• The Kentucky Injury Prevention and Research Center at the University of Kentucky College of Public Health manages a vital website, www.findhelpnowky.org, for Kentucky health care providers, court officials, families and individuals seeking options for substance abuse treatment and recovery. It offers real-time information about available space in treatment programs and guides users to the right type of treatment for their needs. The site provides a search engine for drug treatment, helping users locate treatment providers based on location, facility type and category of treatment needed.

• The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Angel Initiative is a proactive program designed to help people battle addiction. Anyone suffering from a substance use disorder can visit one of KSP’s 16 posts located throughout the commonwealth to be paired with a local officer who will assist with locating an appropriate treatment program. The Angel Initiative is completely voluntary, and individuals will not be arrested or charged with any violations if they agree to participate in treatment. For more information about the Angel Initiative, visit the KSP website, http://kentuckystatepolice.org/angel-initiative/, or call KSP Post 13 at, (606) 435-6069.