Last week, from Sept. 16-18, the 40th annual Black Gold Festival was held in downtown Hazard. The event featured several new attractions and vendors, as well as returning favorites. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and rising number of cases, safety precautions were in place, leaving many community members with mixed feelings about the turnout of the festival.

Terry Feltner, chair of the Black Gold Planning Committee, said she feels that the festival went well, and said the committee was glad to hold the festival this year. “

We are glad to finally once again get to have our 40th festival. I guess you could call this our 40th and a half after everything that’s gone on,” said Feltner.

The committee, she said, took many steps to ensure that the festival was held safely for community members and guests. Vendors were asked to wear masks and gloves, she said, and the committee spaced out the vendors and reduced the number of booths as part of their social distancing efforts. Hand sanitizer was made available throughout the festival as well, she said.

“We’ve tried every way in the world to make it safe for everyone, and we kept every event outdoors,” said Feltner. “We’ve asked all the vendors if their booth gets crowded to wear a mask and gloves, plus we rented five hand washing stations.”

The Black Gold kicked off with the Miss Black Gold and Miss Perry County Festival pageants held at The Forum on Saturday, Sept. 11. Last week, from Thursday to Saturday, Sept. 16-18, the Black Gold Festival was held in downtown, offering a

carnival, parade, crafts, food and many activities.

Attractions and activities held during the Black Gold included the parade, the pageant, a wrestling match and more.

The Black Gold Festival parade was held on Saturday, Sept. 18. The parade began at the East Main Pizza Hut, and continued up Memorial Drive, then ended at Combs Motel.

Feltner said the parade honored the memory of two former Black Gold Festival Planning Committee members who recently passed away — Gayle White Muncy and Faye White Anderson.

Several cartoon characters rode in the parade and then took pictures with children after the parade in front of the Black Gold booth beside City Hall. Among those characters were JJ; Bluey; Sponge Bob; and Baby Yoda.

The Black Gold Float Competition was also held on Saturday during the parade. The competition was sponsored by ARH, and was for Perry County and Hazard Independent Schools. The first place winner will receive $1,000, the second place winner will receive $750, and the third place winner will receive $500.

Mark Comley, “America’s Funniest Magician,” provided free magic shows each day at noon and shows were held every hour on the hour. Comley’s act was located next to the Home Lumbar Bridge and was sponsored by Sykes. The Cincinnati Circus was in town on Friday, Sept. 17, and performances featured acrobats, fire shows and the wheel of death. Team Zoom Canine Entertainment performed daily shows at the Triangle Park. These acts were sponsored by ARH. A free Live Pro Wrestling event was also held during the festival, this event was sponsored by the Black Gold Committee.

All music and entertainment was free and was held at the amphitheater by City Hall.

On Thursday, Sept. 16, the Black Gold Planning Committee recognized their 40 year sponsors, which included Delores Jones (a crafter who was there every year); WSGS; Pepsi Cola; Perry Distributors; People’s Bank; City of Hazard; Perry County Fiscal Court; and the Hazard Herald. Each of those sponsors had a representative present to accept a plaque honoring their business’s support of the Black Gold. Following that, throughout the day there were performances by the Hazard High School chorus, the Children’s House Montessori, Freddie Guffey and Chuck Russell, the Hazard Perry Community Choir, Burden of Proof and Travis Napier.

On Friday, Sept. 17, festival guests were able to enjoy performances by Kelli Carey, Middle Fork Grass, the Jordan Family Band, Carla Pack and Groove Essential and Chayce Beckham, the 2021 American Idol winner. On Saturday, Sept. 18, Ashton Brett Dunn, High in the Saddle, Frankenberry and DJ Chung, Ben Fugate , Midlife Crisis and Priscilla Block performed.

Many local businesses were open or set up during the festival as well. Among those was Shenanigans, which served popular food items during the festival.

“It’s went really well. I ended up scrapping my normal menu because the vendor that normally does chicken on a stick could not be here and there were so many people disappointed about it so I decided I would do it for everybody,” said Michelle Combs, owner of Shenanigans. “I think people have enjoyed having a local business to come into. Familiar faces, they already trust them. I think it’s really cool.”

Although many people enjoyed the festival, some people expressed concern over the pandemic and how other factors affected the festival.

Plans and information about the next Black Gold will be available of the Black Gold Committee’s Facebook page.