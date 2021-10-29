On Oct. 26, the Hazard-Perry County Chamber of Commerce held their monthly meeting and presented the 2021 Business Appreciation awards on behalf of themselves, the city of Hazard and Perry County. During the meeting, several local businesses and individuals were recognized.

Winners for the Hazard-Perry County Chamber awards (member category) included: Best Service Business Award for more than 10 employees (TVS Cable); Best Service Business Award for 10 employees or less (Suzanne Deaton Photography); Best Retail Member (McDonald's of Hazard); Best Non-Profit Award (Housing Development Alliance); Best Healthcare Service (Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky); Best Established Business (WSGS); and Best New Member (Hazard Coffee Company).

Winners for the Hazard-Perry County Chamber awards (non-member category) included: Best Retail Business (Envasion Gaming, and Oak and Willow Boutique); and Best Civic Organization/Non Profit (Dolly Parton Imagination Library, and the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter).

Winners for the special awards included: Healthcare Warrior Award (Hazard Appalachian Regional Healthcare); Healthcare Warrior Award (Scott Lockard and the Kentucky River District Health Department); Business and Community Appreciation Award (911 and Perry County Ambulance Authority); Community Appreciation Award (Black Gold Festival Committee); and the Downtown Improvement Award (Jon Wilder and his Wilder Law Office Building).

Janet Smith, president of the Hazard-Perry County Chamber of Commerce, said each of the winners of the special awards were heroes to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These heroes have had to deal with the greatest challenges in our lifetime due to the pandemic,” said Smith. “We appreciate the services they've offered while at times dealing with limited staff and supplies. They quickly became proactive and innovative in their responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. ARH and the Kentucky River District Health Department have stepped up in heroic and unprecedented ways to meet the challenges of COVID-19.”

Scott Lockard, public health director of the Kentucky River District Health Department (KRDHD), said he and his team are grateful for the Chamber and community support.

“Anyone can pilot a ship in smooth waters, but when you encounter the biggest storm of the century, that's when you want to know who the captains of the community are, and we've seen who our pilots are,” said Lockard. “There is no better way to raise the health status of the community than to raise the socio-economic status, so our business community is essential and is key.”

Local officials congratulated all the winners and expressed their gratitude for their services to the community.

“I really appreciate the Chamber and our businesses. They've been a great community partner and they've really grown and there's a lot of things happening,” said Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander.

Hazard Mayor Donald “Happy” Mobelini agreed.

“We're trying to grow the town. The town won't grow unless people have jobs. I really appreciate all the work you all do,” said Mobelini.