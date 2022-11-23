This year, Christmas in a Small Town will be held from Dec. 8-10 in Hazard and Perry County. City and county officials have already began decorating downtown and across the county, and the tentative event schedule has been announced.

This year's event will feature several returning community favorites, as well as some new activities and changes to previously-held activities.

The ice rink will be available throughout the event. Due to the July flooding, the Perry County Fair Board of Directors decided that they would provide the ice rink to skaters at no charge during Christmas in a Small Town this year only. Hours of operation will be from 5 pm. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 8 and Dec. 9 and from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 10.

The regular Christmas parade and the Parade of Lights are now combined into one grand event, said officials. If anyone is interested in participating in the parade, they just need to show up at the Perry County Park around 5:15 p.m. on Dec. 10 to line up. For those who wish to watch the parade but not participate in it, line up along Main Street or somewhere between Combs Motel and Food Fair. The parade will run down Main Street at approximately 6:10 p.m. on Dec. 10.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available at the Farmers Market Pavillion fireplace for photos after the parade.

Giving Trees will be held for elementary and middle school children again this year. It will begin at 5 p.m. on Dec. 9 at the Triangle. Participating children must obtain a “Christmas in a Small Town” bag this year before they can participate. Bags will be given out at the Triangle.

Weather permitting, the city and county will have fireworks synchronized to Christmas carols at 8 p.m. Dec. 10. The fireworks will be shot from the same place they’re shot on during Independence Day. They will be easily visible from the Triangle Park in downtown Hazard, or from other areas close to downtown. The music will be played at the ice rink but can also be heard by tuning in to WSGS radio, 101.1 FM.

Ice sculptures will also be returning. On Dec. 10, sculptors will be putting the finishing touches on a ice wall sculpture and then it can be used for photos, free of charge, once it is completed.

There will be several photo opportunities throughout the Christmas in a Small Town event. In addition to the ice sculptures that will be available on Saturday, there will be a “Frozen” scene each day with a castle where you’ll find Elsa, Ana and possibly Olaf. The characters will even be giving away free items to children as long as supplies last. Additionally, there will be an Americana scene with a barn and a red truck hauling a Christmas tree available for photos. People attending the event may also see Santa strolling around and maybe even catch Ebenezer Scrooge as well.

The story walk will also be held this year down Main Street. On Thursday, Dec. 8, at 6:00 p.m., the Polar Express Story Walk will be held beginning at the Art Station. Participants can check out all the lit trees, especially the musical tree at the courthouse and groups will be led and someone will read Polar Express to them. There will be hot cocoa and possibly some type of small gift, said officials. The pages will be posted in business windows along Main Street. In addition to the walk, families are also free to walk the Story Walk any time with their child(ren).

As always, the musical Christmas tree is up and you can tune to 102.5 FM to listen to more than 40 different Christmas carols and watch the lights blink and dance in time with the music.

The second Ugly Christmas Sweater run will be held this year. For this event, participants are asked to dress up in their wackiest seasonal attire and walk/run through downtown Hazard. This activity is tentatively set to begin at noon on Saturday, Dec. 10. More information will be posted online as it becomes available, said event organizers.

The Hazard First Baptist Self-Guided Tour of Stained Glass Windows and Caroling will be available in the evening hours of Dec. 10. In addition, they’re adding some Dickens-styled carolers to their venue this year beginning at 4 p.m. and singing approximately every 30 minutes until the parade begins.

Students and nonprofit organizations will be helping children decorate cookies and ornaments. This is a free make-and-take for kids age 12 and under. Look for this activity to take place in its own tent this year.

Several vendors will be set up during Christmas in a Small Town. If anyone is interested in becoming a vendor, they can contact the Perry County Fiscal Court. The cost to be a food vendor is $100, and the craft vendor cost is $50 per 6 or 8 feet long table. This is open to individual crafters as well as small independent businesses. Corporations are welcome to participate by sharing information, services or giving away freebies; there is no charge to give away free items. Vendors will be given spots under the Farmer’s Market Pavillion on a first-come, first-served basis. If the county runs out of room under the pavilion, they may allow vendors to set up their own tents as well. Contact Robin Brashear at, (606) 476-9176, or, (606) 233-1040, for more information and to sign up.

Other events may be added or changes may be made. Follow “Perry County's Christmas In A Small Town” on Facebook for updates.