City officials are currently seeking applicants for the Summer 2022 Hazard Civic Fellow Internship.
The internship, said city representatives, is for high school and college students who are interested in a career in government or policy.
Projects that former fellows have worked on include designing and building the Perry County Community Foundation Dog Park, drafting and passing an ordinance for Community Advisory Boards and working with Downtown Coordinator Bailey Richards on Main Street revitalization and beautification efforts.
During the internship, fellows will engage in three major activities and are expected to complete 200 hours of work on behalf of the city. Those activities will include a large project on behalf of the city; shadowing key stakeholders and attending local government meetings; and reading modern literature concerning Appalachia and engaging in discussion with other fellows. The fellows will be given a $2,000 stipend for their summer work.
Applications are due on Feb. 19. For more information about the application or the internship, contact Fellowship Coordinator Luke Glaser at luke.glaser@hazardky.gov. To apply, visit https://forms.gle/bsD82ufjLGonc3UX9.