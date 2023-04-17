Appalachian Research Day, also known as "Come Sit on the Porch," is an annual conference hosted by the University of Kentucky Center of Excellence in Rural Health (UK CERH) to share results of health research conducted with communities in Appalachia. This year's event was held in person on April 5 at the Ramada by Wyndham Hotel and Conference Center in Paintsville.

This year’s presentations included "The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly of COVID-19," a keynote address by Jamie Sturgill, Ph.D., a native of Appalachian Kentucky and faculty member of the UK College of Medicine. Her presentation highlighted some of the most recent findings from research being done at UK including clinical findings related to the acute phase of the virus and long-term effects of SARS-CoV-2 infection and implications thereof on public health for the state of Kentucky.

Other conference highlights included:

• “Building Recovery Ecosystems in Central Appalachia," by Michael Meit, co-director of the East Tennessee State University Center for Rural Health Research, and Andrew Howard, director of Policy Fletcher Group; and

• “Increasing Access to Healthcare Utilizing Drone Technology," presented by leaders of the USA Drone Port and community health workers at Kentucky Homeplace.

High school students from across the region also presented numerous projects during a shared session.

Healthy WAY (Wellness in All Youth) is a youth leadership and research development program created by the UK CERH for rural Kentucky high school students. Students selected for this competitive program shared results from their school-based projects, including:

• “Decompression and Anxiety Reduction in Middle School Students Through Yoga and Art Therapy," by Jackson Independent High School;

• “Coping After COVID," by Johnson Central High School;

• “SMILE Club," by Martin County High School; and

• “Be Safe While You Surf," by Pikeville High School.

Students from Buckhorn and Perry County Central high schools presented "River Water Testing Utilizing Drone Technology," a citizen science project sponsored by the UK Center for Appalachian Research in Environmental Sciences (UK-CARES).

Poster sessions were held during the networking breakfast and lunch.

New at this year’s conference was a health and research fair and a dedicated time for community roundtable discussions. Attendees were able to sign up for research projects currently recruiting in Appalachia, visit tables for a number of free health screenings, education and COVID-19 vaccines and participate in conversations about what they believe is important for health research and well-being of local communities.

An awards session recognized poster winners, the nominees and winner of the 2022 UK-CARES/UK CERH Environmental Health Community Engagement Award and other special guests.

Jackson City School won first place in the research poster contest for the high school category for their research poster on “Implementing Relaxation Techniques with Sixth and Seventh Graders.” The adult research poster category winner was “Filling the Gaps: Understanding Post-Hospitalization Care and Acquired Disability in Appalachian Kentucky,” by Michelle Roberts, Erin Koch and Nancy Schoenberg.

The five nominees for the 2022 Community Engagement Award were Jeff Combs (Knott County Emergency Management), Kentuckians for the Commonwealth, Kentucky River District Health Department’s Tobacco Program, Lend-A-Hand Center and Stacie Noble (KY River Area Development District). The winner was KFTC.

“Appalachian Research Day, "Come Sit on the Porch," is all about community and coming together to talk about how we work together to be healthier. We are so honored to bring this important annual event back again this year after having to miss a couple of years due to the pandemic and historic flooding in Appalachia,” said Fran Feltner, D.N.P., director of the UK CERH.

For more information, contact Beth Bowling at, beth.bowling@uky.edu, or, (606) 439-3557.