The East Kentucky Leadership Conference held its 35th annual event this year, hosted in Hazard. The conference, themed "After the Flood: Lessons Learned and Long-Term Recovery," held multiple events over the course of its two-day agenda on April 27 and 28.

The focus was on recognizing those who showed leadership qualities during the July 2022 flood recovery effort while reflecting on the community's tribulation during that time.

The event covered a series of sessions that showcased leadership skills displayed during the flood recovery effort along with the housing impacts caused by the disaster. Culminating in a reception and awards banquet, the event took time to recognize specific members of the community who exhibited heroism and strength during the flood and afterwards during the flood recovery.

"We're proud of our town, and we're proud to host this conference. It's amazing what our people have done and continue to do," said Hazard Mayor "Happy" Mobelini. "It's about doing whatever you can to help someone. When you realize that you're fine, then it's all about helping the next person who might have it worse up the street."

The awards banquet was held at the HCTC First Federal Center building on campus and was hosted by WYMT anchors Olivia Calfee and Neil Middleton. It featured a brief speech from the EKLF Board Chairman Peter Hille and a video keynote speech from Gov. Andy Beshear.

"After a challenging year, we have a lot to celebrate, and much of our success is due to folks in this room,” Beshear said. “Eastern Kentucky is strong, resilient and led with love. Our compassion and ability to open our hearts and our homes are what have allowed us to seek a more hopeful future as we rebuild together. We are just a few months away from the one-year anniversary of those deadly floods that took the lives of 45 of our fellow Kentuckians. We made a promise that day: we'd be there until every life and every structure is rebuilt. A promise we are keeping," said Beshear.

According to Beshear, FEMA has provided almost $105 million so far for individual and household assistance, and the general assembly, through a nonpartisan special session, established a $212 million SAFE fund.

The awards banquet gave out special recognitions along with individualized plaques to recipients of the leadership awards, such as Nathan Day, a Knott County man who was honored for saving four women and five children during the flood.

"We are so thankful any time we can host a conference, but especially this one," said Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander. "They're honoring some individuals and organizations that stepped in. Each and every story told here today means something and is part of the way that we build back East, Ky. We have always known here, in small communities, neighbors helping neighbors is what makes us great, and no time greater did it shine than during the flood."