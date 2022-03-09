On the morning of Feb. 26, 1972, many in the Buffalo Creek community of Logan County, West Virginia, were on edge.

Multiple warnings had been issued to regulators, coal company officials, and even the governor of West Virginia about what could happen if the coal waste impoundment dams in their community failed. Then, at 8 a.m. that day, those warnings became a reality as approximately 125 million gallons of coal waste material rushed out of the impoundment and swept through the community. By the end of the disaster, 125 lives were lost, thousands of homes were destroyed and investigations and regulatory actions ensued.

“The valley never really recovered emotionally or even economically from that tidal wave of water that was so devastating,” said Jack Spadaro, a nationally-recognized health and safety engineer and environmental consultant who was part of the investigation into the cause of the disaster.

With the 50th anniversary of the disaster now upon the coal mining communities of southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky, the question for many throughout the region remains: Could a Buffalo Creek-type disaster occur again, and what are the risks?

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ National Dam Inventory lists a total of 35 dams in the Appalachian Newspapers coverage area (Floyd, Johnson, Perry and Pike counties in Kentucky, as well as Mingo County, West Virginia) that are listed as either being for the primary purpose of “tailings” (mine waste), or are not listed as being such but still under the regulatory responsibility of the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration.

Of those 35, 34 are classified as having a “high” hazard potential, which means that, in the case of failure or mis-operation, the result would be probable loss of human life. That does not mean a risk is imminent, but that failure could lead to the loss of life.

According to officials, the primary response should be continued vigilance on the issue, as well as regulatory action, in order to prevent what happened that morning in Logan County from ever happening again.

Disaster at Buffalo Creek

Health and safety engineer Jack Spadaro was teaching at West Virginia University when the disaster occurred. He said the impoundment failure at Buffalo Creek was accompanied by multiple warnings.

“In the 1960s, the State of West Virginia passed some more stringent water quality standards that applied to mining companies, so Buffalo Mining Company decided to take the waste piles that it had constructed already — and this is material that's the reject material from the coal preparation plants,” Spadaro said. “It consists mostly of shales and sandstones and clays that are not coal. So they put a fairly sizable waste embankment partially across the headwaters of Buffalo Creek.”

By 1968, Spadaro said, the company had built two dams which held back the wastewater, consisting of fine materials of clay, shale and coal.

“They were deposited, and as time went by, the dam deposited something like 80-90 feet of coal slurry,” he said.

A third dam was built in the late 1960s. Pearl Woodrum, a resident of Buffalo Creek, wrote a letter dated Feb. 26, 1968, to West Virginia Gov. Arch A. Moore Jr., warning that the series of dams could fail and that, if there were a failure, people would lose their lives. No action was taken in the following four years.

“On the morning of Feb. 26, people had been up all night because they'd heard that the water in the reservoir was rising and had risen to nearly the crest of the dam, and that dam was about 65-70 feet high and contained 125 million gallons of fine coal waste and water,” Spadaro said. “So, people were understandably concerned when they heard about this and were up all night.”

Spadaro said residents met that morning with the mine manager for Buffalo Mining Company, which had recently been acquired by Pittston Coal. However, the manager told the residents that things were safe and they could go home.

Among those who went home, Spadaro said, was a woman who went home with her five children, all of whom died a few hours later when the dam failed at approximately 8 a.m.

“When the dam began to fail, it was a failure in the foundation of the dam, because the dam had been built on really weak material of the 80 feet of coal slurry that had already been deposited,” Spadaro said. “The coal slurry was wet, and so the foundation began what's called a piping failure. It was an internal erosion of the dam and the dam itself was liquefied by the back up of water in the reservoir. It had this mode of failure that began in the foundation of the dam. The front face of the dam began slipping into the reservoir that was in front of it, and then the rest of the dam dissolved quickly because it was completely saturated. It failed in a matter of 15-20 minutes, which then caused this wall of water to be suddenly released down into the valley."

Spadaro explained how, as the water rushed out of the third dam, it came into contact with a burning waste pile that was located at the mouth of the hollow, which caused an explosion and even more rapid release of the water.

"When the water wave began moving down the valley, it was like a tidal wave that was 20-30 feet high of this really viscous material that just gathered everything up in it," Spadaro said. "And, because it was liquid but also had a lot of solid material, the energy of that tidal wave wasn't dissipated in a very short period of time. The tidal wave continued all the way down the valley for about 17 miles, and it completely destroyed homes that were along the creek beds of Buffalo Creek. It had such energy it wrapped steel rails around railroad cars, just twisted them, and it just turned houses into just a crumbling structure that could hardly withstand any of that force.”

The human toll of the failure was staggering, as Spadaro witnessed firsthand while being sent to the community as part of the investigation. To this day, he said, he has not forgotten the devastation that he witnessed in the community.

“Caught up in that were hundreds of people — men, women, children — who had no way to get out of that wave, and when it was all over, about 125 people had been killed, and something like 4,000 people had lost their homes,” Spadaro said. “When I went down later, they were still finding bodies in the debris, and they had built a morgue. They had created a morgue in a high school gymnasium in Man, which was at the mouth of the hollow, and bodies had been taken there and were then taken to other places. The bodies were just torn pieces in some places, and there were a lot of children and women. It was one of the most — well, no, it was the most horrifying thing I have ever seen.”

Response

In the wake of the disaster, the U.S. Senate held hearings and passed new laws to enact more regulatory actions. In addition to the new laws, however, there was a lot of finger-pointing while officials tried to decide who should be blamed for the disaster.

The New York Times reported that officials, including several members of Congress and West Virginia Secretary of State and then-gubernatorial candidate John D. Rockefeller, blamed the primary regulatory agency at the time — the United States Bureau of Mines. Others, like Hollis M. Dole, assistant secretary of the interior, blamed faulty construction.

Spadaro said that the construction of coal waste impoundments was already regulated, but the disaster forced the agencies which had oversight to become even more vigilant.

“After the dam failure, the federal government stepped up, and in the mining regulations that were enacted in the early 1970s, they were modified to include some stringent requirements for the construction of coal waste dams and piles that went into effect, I think, in 1973,” Spadaro said. “Also, at the state level, I actually got to write portions of the state law and the state regulations governing dam construction, and also state regulations governing the construction of coal waste areas. We were able then to begin in 1973 implementing those regulations and enforcing very sound engineering practices in the coal fields.”

As part of those regulatory actions, Spadaro and other investigators conducted an evaluation of dams that existed in the State of West Virginia. They found that there were roughly 150 dams constructed of coal waste, with all of them needing some modification. They issued citations to the owners of those coal waste areas and required them to modify the dams, strengthen them to do with emergency spill ways and bring the dams into “modern civil engineering standards.”

“That went on for, well, it’s still going on at the state, and then the federal government tightened regulations over time,” he continued. “The Mine Safety and Health Administration now regulates the construction of those dams, and there have been some failures since 1972, but by and large, the hazard has been reduced. I can’t say that it's been eliminated, but it certainly has been reduced.”

West Virginia Coal Association Vice President Jason Bostic said the disaster was a wake-up call for both regulators and the industry.

“Environmental policy and engineering oversight had to grow up and get caught up to the technical realities of coal production,” Bostic said. “And I think on the bright side, if there can be a bright side to such a horrible tragedy, it has been the level of engineering oversight, the permitting, that is dedicated to those structures to ensure they are safe.”

Bostic said the oversight and maintenance of today’s coal slurry impoundments are unparalleled in scope, which he believes vastly decreases the chances of another catastrophic event occurring again.

“These impoundments are the most engineered structures on the face of the planet, outside a U.S. nuclear reactor,” he said. “There are just so many safeguards. In addition to the typical DEP inspections that we exercise here in West Virginia, by virtue of the Department of Environmental Protection, the federal government has a direct oversight role for these structures through the Mine Safety and Health Administration.”

Bostic said the fact that there hasn’t been another Buffalo Creek-type coal slurry failure since 1972 is testament to the engineering and regulatory structure having finally caught up with the industry.

“When we were machine-dependent mining, coupled with the fact that we were cleaning the coal so heavily to meet customer specifications, we kind of outstripped the bounds of the process a little bit,” he said. “But Buffalo Creek caught us up, and I think we’ve had a pretty good track record with those structures ever since.”

The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet responded to questions by Appalachian Newspapers by saying Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman and staff “work daily to ensure the letter of the law is followed” to prevent an impoundment breach.

“Design plans for coal waste impoundments must be approved by both the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) and the state Division of Mine Permits prior to construction,” the statement said. “Impoundments are inspected during construction and throughout the life of the facility by a Division of Mine Reclamation and Enforcement (DMRE) engineer yearly, by a DMRE inspector monthly, and by a qualified inspector hired by the owner of the impoundment every seven days. Inspections include both visual and instrumentation readings.

“DMRE and MSHA can cite and fine a company for violations, issue a cessation order or issue an imminent danger cessation order,” the statement continued. “If a permittee follows all regulatory requirements and design specifications required by law, the likelihood of an unforeseen catastrophic dam failure is unlikely.”

The Kentucky Coal Association did not return phone calls seeking comment on the matter.

Environmental disaster

About 28 years after the Buffalo Creek disaster, on Oct. 11, 2000, residents of Martin County, Kentucky, woke up to an environmental disaster of unimaginable proportions.

Spadaro, who was the head of the National Mine Health and Safety Academy at the time, said a coal waste reservoir belonging to Massey Energy, which had been built over the top of abandoned underground mine workings, failed and poured into the abandoned mine.

The material contained in the reservoir made its way into two creeks and eventually the Tug Fork and Big Sandy rivers and into the Ohio River. The disaster did not cause a loss of life like Buffalo Creek, but it did have a lasting environmental impact, with the U.S. EPA saying the disaster was 30 times worse than the Exxon Valdez oil spill.

“That was 300 million gallons of coal slurry. It wiped out all life forms for about 100 miles downstream from the mine and just contaminated something like 17 public water supplies, and again, damaged property,” Spadaro said. “Thousands of people had property damage from this material that was deposited in their yards and houses, and also contaminated the groundwater system in that area. The people from Martin County are still suffering from the effects of that coal slurry failure in 2000. So, 21 years later, there are still toxic metals that have been deposited in people’s yards and also in the bottoms of those streams.”

Despite the magnitude of the Martin County disaster and the progress made since, Spadaro said he doesn’t believe enough has been done to prevent a similar disaster from occurring.

“The State of West Virginia has continued to regulate the construction of dams, but what’s been happening is so many dams that were used by the mining industry ran out of capacity, so the industry then began building on the tops of the existing dams to increase the height of the reservoir,” Spadaro said. “But, while they were doing that, they started building the upstream faces of the dams on deposited coal slurry and that creates a potential, still, for a massive failure should those dams become saturated like that, which occurred at Buffalo Creek.”

“There have been some reports about dams in the Southern West Virginia that may have reached a critical stage in their construction, and they have encroached upon the reservoirs, which are weak with wet, fine material, and that is not the ideal place to be constructing a heightened dam, and I know that some of these kinds of dams also exist in Kentucky,” he continued.

Therefore, he said, the likelihood of another dam failure still exists.

“I think the likelihood of another dam failure occurring is there — certainly not as high as it was back 50 years ago in 1972,” Spadaro said. “Or, it's not as possible as what happened in 2000 in Martin County, but the possibility of a massive dam failure, I'm afraid, is still there, simply because there hasn't been sufficient oversight and engineering to make sure that that doesn't happen.”

What needs to be done

Spadaro said that he believes more must be done in order to prevent a repeat of the Buffalo Creek or Martin County disasters.

“I think, unfortunately, even though we've had years of success in evaluating these structures and making sure that they are built according to sound engineering principles, I believe that the state agencies, and maybe even the federal government, have grown kind of complacent in the review process, and that modifications to dams, height increases, volume increases, all of these things are occurring without sufficient evaluation by a team of engineers and geologists and hydrologists,” he said.

The public must be aware of these impoundments and their potential risks, he said, and they must make those concerns known to regulators and other officials.

“If they're aware of a dam that’s upstream of them, and they can't get any information about the engineering, the stability of the dam or the hydrologic capabilities of the dam, then they have to make it known that there may not be sufficient oversight going on, and insist on getting the documents from the agencies that are involved made public, so that people can take a look at what hazards may be in their community, and then put on to pressure on not only the agencies, but their representatives at both the state and local level, and also the federal level,” he said.

Part of the new regulation resulting from Buffalo Creek was the creation of the National Dam Inventory, which is now available online at, nid.sec.usace.army.mil, which allows people to see dams, including mine impoundments affecting their communities, as well as detailed information on regulatory oversight.

Regional Editor Russ Cassady and Mingo Messenger News Editor Bruce Justice and Staff Writer Terry L. May contributed to this report.