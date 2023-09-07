For the last year, Perry County has been recovering from devastating and deadly flooding which swept through the region.

On Aug. 31, the Hazard-Perry County Chamber of Commerce held its 69th Annual Civic Night at the First Federal Center at Hazard Community and Technical College and focused the event on that ongoing recovery.

This year’s Civic Night was hosted by HCTC Coordinator of Public Relations Dakota Markres and featured special guest Rocky Adkins, senior advisor to Gov. Andy Beshear.

The event acknowledged many recipients with awards for their diverse roles in helping the community after the flooding including, Appalachian Arts Alliance, American Red Cross, Hazard Fire Department, Hazard Police Department, The Perry County Fiscal Court and County Employees, The City Of Hazard Commissioners and city employees, Perry County schools, Perry County Sheriff's Office and many others.

“During the flooding, there was no community that stepped up like our own community,” said Perry Judge-Executive Scott Alexander. “A lot of people without ever even picking up a phone, went into action and were helping neighbors, helping the community, helping people you didn’t know. That’s what makes this such a great place to live in and I just want to say thank you to those people.”

Hazard Mayor "Happy" Mobelini discussed the quick restoration of utilities by city and county employees.

“Even though the town didn’t flood, the city was still affected,” said Mobelini. “The city lost its entire infrastructure, from the water plant all the way down to Buckhorn and to the Breathitt County line. Everyone said we wouldn’t have water for a year. But, with the help of all of our employees, the city and county, they got the water back on in 27 days, now that’s a miracle.”

Adkins started his speech by highlighting the adaptability and tenacity of Eastern Kentuckians.

“We’ve been here through some really challenging times,” said Adkins. “But we’ve also been here to celebrate the good times and more good times are coming. The resiliency of our people. To watch how our people band together, how they lock arms, how they pull together in the toughest of times. And how they say, we’re not only going to get up, it’s not how we got knocked down, but it is how we got up, well we're going to build back not just to build back, we’re going to build back better.”

The event acknowledged more than 30 different chamber organizations Adkins called Kentucky heroes.

“Folks, we’re here to celebrate tonight. The folks called heroes of Kentucky,” Adkins said. “We’re here tonight to honor those members of this chamber Hazard-Perry County and to celebrate you, those who have been involved directly. Those who said, I’m going to be involved and I’m going to help lift our neighbors back up.”