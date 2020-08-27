Community members gathered at the Mother Goose Inn and Gift Shop to celebrate the 80th birthday or anniversary of the Mother Goose house on Saturday, Aug. 22.
“We decided that we would have a big celebration that we kind of had to postpone a little bit and have it for today (Saturday),” said Sherry Spradlin, owner of the Mother Goose Inn and Gift Shop business. The Mother Goose house, built by George and Ollie Stacy in the 1940s, has been a staple of the community ever since, said Spradlin, who leases the building from the Stacy family for her business.
Throughout the day, refreshments were provided and tours of the Mother Goose Inn were given. Local artists sold their crafts in the Gift Shop, and giveaways were held each hour. Visitors practiced social distancing and wore masks while in the building.
Raegan Francis, granddaughter to the owners of the Mother Goose and heir of the building, said she has been fascinated with it since she was a young child.
“This goose has been in my family since it's been built and we always take pride in our historical landmarks around here,” said Francis. “I think it's great especially in times like right now we can have the whole community get together, especially to teach our youth about the historical relevance it does have in Hazard.”
Tours and reservations for the Mother Goose Inn can be made by contacting Spradlin, or by calling, (606) 407-1147.
