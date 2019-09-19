A Seat At The Table hosts Mediterranean dinner fundraiser

A Seat At The Table and Northfork Local Foods held a fundraiser that offered a variety of greek inspired foods. the spread included dishes such as skewered chicken, greek inspired green beans, lemon roasted potatoes, tzatziki sauce, Greek salad, flatbread and baklava.
The dessert was made during a baklava-making class that was held on Sept. 11, and was taught by Claire Karelis. Karelis has Mediterranean roots and had learned how to prepare the dessert from family members.
Les Roll with The Mountain Association for Community Economic Development (MACED) said that the funds from the event will be used for the Kentucky double dollars program.
“The fundraiser tonight goes into the pot of money that we need to offer those double dollar funds to increase those resources for those folks,” said Roll.
Roll added that the goal of organizations like A Seat At The Table and Northfork Local Foods is to provide better access to fresh healthy foods.
“One of the biggest pieces of the work that we do is provide ways to get fresh food into the hands of folks who may not otherwise have access the Kentucky double dollars program helps us do that,” said Roll. “It provides matching funds to organizations like ours to double certain amounts of money spent using WIC and senior nutritional program vouchers for seniors on a fixed income, families with small children and those other groups where fresh healthy food really is beneficial and really can be lacking in some areas of our community.”
