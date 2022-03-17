Legendary guitarist and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Ace Frehley, the former KISS member known as the Spaceman, performed March 13 at the Hal Rogers Center (The Forum) in Hazard.

While in Hazard, Frehley performed several songs including “Rip It Out;” “Parasite;” “Strutter;” “Emerald;” “Rocket Ride;” “Rock Soldiers;” “Never Life/Good Times;” “Detroit Rock City;” “Hard Times;” “NYG;” “Strange Ways;” “Shock Me/Solo;” “Cold Gin/Diamond;” and “Deuce.” The concert was part of Frehley’s 2022 tour, and the Hazard event was his smallest venue performance of the year.

Greg Napier, an event promoter at WZQQ radio station, said that although he thought more people would attend the event, the concert was successful and he is happy with the turnout considering the weather and pandemic.

“I thought it was good. I was satisfied,” said Napier. “I do know there were a lot of tickets that were purchased but some people were still stranded from this crazy snowstorm,” he said, adding that many people who purchased tickets did not show to claim them.

This this was the first live performance Napier has organized since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

During the shutdown of events due to COVID, he said, he worried about not being able to host events like that again.

“I just didn't think it would happen again, but some way some how by the grace of God we pulled it off, and we've got another show in October with Kings X and tickets have already been selling for that,” he said.

The Ace Frehley concert, he said, attracted people from several states and even another country.

“We had 10 states represented as far west as Montana and as far south as Florida, and even Argentina – out of the country,” Napier said. “I think hotels were definitely happy this weekend.”

Napier said he believes events like the Frehley concert help with tourism, and he is proud of his role in accomplishing that.

“As of today from my concert experience in Whitesburg and Hazard, the only state in the Union that I have not had attend my concerts has been Oregon,” said Napier. “As far as tourism draws that's the most proud thing I can say — that 49 states have come to Eastern Kentucky for our shows.”

Napier said although he finds it interesting to draw in people from across the United States, he wishes more local people would attend the shows and appreciate the Forum. \

“I just wish more folks from home would take advantage of this room and these types of artists,” said Napier. “It was really gratifying to see folks from home here.”

“It's a unique setting because these artists, 99 percent of the time this is the smallest town they're going to play or the smallest theater. They like the people and they like coming through; it's a beautiful part of the world,” said Napier. “A lot of people I don't think really know — even here at home — all the great acts that came here.”

Many of the artists he books for performances, he said, tell him that the Forum is one of the best sounding venues or rooms they play on their tours.

“I take a lot of pride in that,” said Napier, explaining that the process of preparing the Forum for events is time-consuming. “I incorporate sound and light and production as far north as Cincinatti and to Pike County. It's a big process because the packages I use you can close the doors at the Forum and it's the same type of production as in any metro area.”

The work, he said, is hard, but rewarding.

“My whole thing is I want to give everyone the best show possible every time we put something on. It's like building a house in one day; you have to start — like at the Forum there's no sound or lights then we have to incorporate them in and hours later it comes together,” he said.

During the Hazard concert, the demographic of those in attendance was very wide, with ages ranging from eight to 70 years old, said Napier.

“I think that's pretty cool,” he said, stating that music is a way to bring people together. “That's one of the beauties of rock ’n’ roll. You can be 70 years old but you still get that feeling like a 20 year old and that's timeless, and that's why people are still coming here to remember the good times. Especially in the world we live in today we need more live music whether it's at the Forum or down on Main Street with some local artists it's all important; it's more important than ever.

“It seems like the show brought a lot of joy to a lot of people and that's all I could ever ask for,” said Napier.

For more details about Frehley’s 2022 tour, visit http://acefrehley.com/tour_dates/. For more information about upcoming events organized by WZQQ, tune into WZQQ or follow them on social media.