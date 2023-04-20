American Electric Power announced in a statement April 17 that the company has terminated the deal through which Kentucky Power was to be sold to Liberty Utilities.

In the statement, AEP also outlined its “strategic plans for Kentucky Power.”

“As a partner in Eastern Kentucky for more than 100 years, we’re renewing our focus on bringing opportunities to the region and supporting the communities we serve. We are working diligently to reimagine our strategy with the goal of not just supporting Kentucky but being an essential part of its economic and energy future,” said Julie Sloat, AEP president and chief executive officer. “We believe there are opportunities ahead for our Kentucky operations, and we will focus our efforts on economic development, reliability and controlling cost impacts to customers.

“Our team is eager to get to work implementing a refreshed long-term strategy that maximizes the full potential of our Kentucky operations – not just for AEP, but for the communities we serve,” she continued. “I am confident that we have the right team in place to lead this effort and power the future in Eastern Kentucky, while delivering value for customers, employees and investors.”

Among the strategies, according to the statement, are the following steps:

• Filing a new base rate case in June with a six-month expected commission approval process and new rates taking effect in January 2024.

• “Right-sizing” the Kentucky rate base to, “better meet the region’s needs and address costs while providing reliable service to customers in the near-term.” This, the statement said, includes securitizing retired coal assets to “reduce rates for customers.”

• Helping to strengthen the regional economy and attract new investment.

• Putting the “right team in place to oversee efficient and effective execution of the Kentucky Strategy.” Included in this is the naming of Cindy Wiseman as Kentucky Power’s president and chief operating officer.

While the Kentucky Public Service Commission had approved the transaction, the deal still required the approval of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

Under the terms of the deal as approved by the PSC, Liberty was expected to acquire AEP’s Kentucky operations by purchasing all the stock of Kentucky Power and AEP Kentucky Transco for a reduced price of $2.646 billion. AEP expected to receive approximately $1.2 billion in cash, net of taxes and transaction fees.