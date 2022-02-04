Although the COVID-19 pandemic has caused several businesses to close down temporarily or permanently, one local business, Air Bounce Inflatables and Arcade, has continued to grow during the pandemic, despite the challenges they faced.

Steven Martin, owner of Air Bounce Inflatables and Arcade, said it was a hard year, but they are grateful for the community’s support which allowed them to remain open and celebrate their first year of business.

“It was chaotic as ever. I know the first year we got into the new building was initially when we started rolling where it’s got a better set up,” said Martin. “I think all of the support from the community has had a lot to do with it, and the cleaning aspect of it – making sure everything is sanitized.

He said they had to address the concerns of customers regarding COVID. Martin said once they were able to build that trust with customers it made the customers more comfortable being there.

Located in the Grand Vue Shopping Center in Combs, Air Bounce Inflatables and Arcade offers private and semi private parties and offers all day play. This, said Martin, is one of the few businesses left in the area that gives children and families something to do.

“I think the process of improving and wanting to bring more each day to the community is something never-ending,” said Martin.

He continued, stating that he thinks it would be great to have more things to do for families but for now he is using that drive to continue to provide for the area.

“It does put a pretty big responsibility on us to make sure everything is as good as it can be,” said Martin.

The location, said Martin, also helps.

“It’s good to be a part of a pretty busy shopping center. I know from new customers it’s easy to find where that shopping center has been there a long time. It’s pretty much the best location for us in terms of convenience,” he said.

Martin said they will continue to grow and operate their business to serve the families of Perry County.

“I know we’re very fortunate to have the customer base we do. Really this past year has been rough and we couldn’t have made it without them,” Martin said.