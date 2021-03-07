After opening briefly in 2020 then temporarily closing to relocate, AirBounce Inflatables and Arcade is scheduled to reopen this week. The business, which was originally located on Combs Road, has relocated to the building beside Save-A-Lot in the Grand Vue Plaza Shopping Center in Combs.
Steven Martin, owner of AirBounce Inflatables and Arcade, said they will be practicing several COVID-19 related safety precautions to ensure that guidelines are followed. The establishment will operate at 50 percent capacity until further notice, and employees will be sanitizing and cleaning on a regular schedule. Additionally, he said, there will be a limit on the number of children permitted per game at the same time.
“We've been in the pandemic almost a year. I think it's something that gradually keeps growing. I believe people are starting to realize it takes a lot of work, especially with COVID, getting things ready and having to sanitize throughout the day,” said Martin, stating that he feels the need for something like his business has been steadily building.
“We're really excited to open. There's nothing really here for kids to do anymore,” said Martin. Martin said he formerly worked at Sky Bounce with his parents before it closed and has missed the entertainment aspect since.
“I'm just really thankful for the opportunity to provide something for the kids in our community,” said Martin.
AirBounce Inflatables and Arcade will be re-opening on Friday, March 5 from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Martin said he plans to offer private parties Monday through Thursday, and public parties and walk-in clients may come in Friday through Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.