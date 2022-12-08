Perry County Fiscal Court held their regularly called meeting Nov. 29, where County Judge Executive Scott Alexander gave an update on the government assistance for disaster relief funds still being dispersed.

“We’ve had 1,347 homeowners and renters that’s been approved for $13,839,000 in federal grants through FEMA,” said Alexander. “That includes right around $12,000,000 in housing assistance for grants and home repair, home replacement, or rental assistance.”

Alexander said more than $2 million has been released in other grants for central household items.

“775 homeowners and renters have been approved for rental assistance,” said Alexander.

Alexander said he knows that FEMA doesn't make people whole again, but it’s a necessary good that will go towards helping a lot of individuals who need it.

“We’ve had the Red Cross and a lot of local groups and local churches that have also assisted people to the best of their ability as well,” said Alexander.

According to Alexander, the court has taken an active role in the long term repair working with the Housing Development Alliance to develop smaller portions of lots, for two or three homes, but to also develop some new communities.

“We’ve really been pushing that and working that hard,” said Alexander. “We’ve got most of the people we’re aware of in temporary housing, they’ve got to be able to see that light at the end of the tunnel, to where they can get permanent housing.”