PAINTSVILLE — This weekend marks the inaugural Alleyfest at the Alley on Main, which will be taking place parallel to the City of Paintsville's new Autumn Fest, a new festival aimed at allowing local non-profits to fundraise in lieu of a cancelled Kentucky Apple Festival. Alley on Main owner Jordan Pelfrey said the event already looks promising, with ticket sales high and hotel rooms in the city scarce this weekend from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2.

Pelfrey said the event also features a new co-headliner in Magoffin County native Tyler Booth, who has recently seen a notable surge in popularity.

"We're going to have different vendors that we're bringing in, in addition to the vendors the city already has onboard, we're going to have some giveaways, some merchandise tents for Alleyfest, all of the artists, we'll have beer and both bars, just a lot of different things, even some surprises coming up," Pelfrey said, although he said he wanted to keep the surprises secret. "We added Tyler Booth, he's going to close out the festival on Oct. 2. He's definitely kind of blown up over the past year, year and a half. He's got a very unique voice and a lot of people like him. I think he's going to be a big draw."

Pelfrey said he believes this festival and events like it are much needed in Johnson County and he believes that the Alleyfest didn't at all detract from Apple Day or have anything to do with its cancellation. Pelfrey also emphatically encouraged local residents to try something new and embrace the possibilities for growth that come with supporting innovative new businesses.

"I just encourage everyone to come out and bring their friends out, we're allowing everyone to bring their lawn chairs out and set up shop, have a good time," Pelfrey said. "To me, I think you've always got to be changing and always having something new, and Apple Day for years has turned into a lot the same stuff and gotten to be less and less attractions, and when someone's seen that once, they think, 'why would I go back, it wasn't very fun last year,' and then you've got people complaining that Apple Day isn't going to happen and then you've got new stuff going on and they don't support it.

“Beyond that, you've got people that will complain that there's nothing new in this town, and then you've got this new stuff happening and some will complain about that, they think it's somehow taking away from the Apple Festival, which was dying, in my personal opinion, " Pelfrey continued. "It's often the same people ... There's a bunch of businesses popping up in Paintsville, that I've noticed, and maybe if you're going out to dinner ... try one of these local places, that way more money stays local and we grow our economy."

Utilizing the musical heritage of Eastern Kentucky in general and the area between Paintsville and Pikeville is something that is essential for the future growth of the region, Pelfrey said, adding that he recently had something said to him that resonated with him — that in our region, "music runs deeper than coal," and that our area "needs to capitalize on that."

"My wife's step-dad, made a really good point, he's a music lover, and all of this music comes out of Eastern Kentucky, we need to capitalize on that," Pelfrey said. "His quote was, 'your music runs deeper than coal in our area,' and that's true, we've got more talent between Paintsville and Pikeville than Nashville. It's part of our cultural identity. It's a birthing ground for it, has been for a long time, but you don't know that because anyone that makes it is popping up out of Nashville, but they grew up in Eastern Kentucky."

The first Alleyfest will be taking place beginning on Thursday, Sept. 30, with gates opening at 5 p.m., with the first act, Cletus T. Judd, performing at 6 p.m. The first day will close with Little Texas and feature a supporting performance from Alex Miller. Day two starts at 11 a.m. with music going until 11 p.m., featuring Luke Trimble, Andrew Crawford, Alex Miller, Logan Halstead, Rachel Baiman, Wayne Graham, Justin Wells and Nick Shoulders closing the evening. Saturday's festival-closing lineup includes River Tramps, Jack Marion and the Pearl Snap Prophets, Brit Taylor, The Dirty Grass Players, Cole Chaney, Clarke Sexton, Kentucky Headhunters, 49 Winchester and finally Tyler Booth.

Tickets for the event are available online with one-day, two day and full weekend general admission and VIP experiences available. The most bang-for-your-buck way to attend is with a three-day general admission ticket at $75, while single day passes are $30, $35 and $40 for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, respectively. A pass is also available for Friday and Saturday only, priced at $60 and a weekend-long VIP ticket costs $150 — which nets the purchaser access to a VIP Lounge provided by Ramada Inn inside the Alley on Main, a VIP-only patio, a free tote full of collectibles and merchandise and VIP-reserved front stage access.

For more information, track down Alley on Main by searching for the venue on Facebook and Instagram or by visiting their website at, www.alleyonmainky.com.