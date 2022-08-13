On Saturday, Aug. 6, Amelia Air conducted a pet rescue mission for multiple animal shelters, including the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter (KRRAS).

During the rescue, pilots Dean Heistad and Steve Wolfson transported dogs from various Kentucky shelters and groups, flying them to New Jersey for the Humane Society of Atlantic County.

The dogs rescued during the flight were from three Kentucky shelters and groups, said project officials. The KRRAS was one of these organizations, and reported many of their service areas experiencing flood damage.

“We serve four counties. Knott, Letcher, Perry — those county shelters had massive flood devastation. The fourth, Wolfe County shelter did flood,” said Nikita Mullins, a representative of KRRAS.

Amelia Air is a tax-exempt rescue organization, staffed by volunteers dedicated to saving animals from high-kill shelters and flying them to rescues who have the resources to find them loving families. Pilot and Founder Dean Heistad said Amelia Air is incorporated to help shelter animals in need, and they felt the recent Kentucky flooding disasters was a great way to service these animals.

“When this was reported, we immediately started talking about ways we could help and reached out to our partners in Kentucky to lend a flying hand,” said Heistad. “We found all our shelter partners were starting to overflow due to displaced families from the floods who couldn’t care for their family as well as the animals, so the animals were sent en masse to shelters. A heartbreaking situation for sure, so we began working on ways to help the first weekend after the floods.”

During the week prior to the rescue flight, officials with Amelia Air gathered over 250 pounds of donated food, medicine, blankets, pads, towels and assorted needed items for shelters and loaded them into the 1979 Cessna 310 to be transported.

On the morning of the flight, Aug. 6, the pilots departed from the Leesburg, Virginia, airport (KJYO), but the flight turned out to be delayed due to fog over the airport.

“Once we launched, we were tracking storms around the Hazard airport of our chosen destination, and as we got closer during the two hour flight, it became clear we simply couldn’t land at Hazard,” said Heistad. “So we decided to fly south to avoid the storms, and then see if we could come from the west side — hoping the storms would move through the atmosphere and let us land at Hazard. Alas, this wasn’t meant to be so we landed at the first airport that had cleared enough and was somewhat close to the shelters. This was the London airport.”

Once the flight landed, Heistad said, their logistics volunteer, Nicole Mirando, leapt into action and asked if the shelters would divert the dogs from four different shelters in three different cars and vans to the London airport instead of meeting at the intended Hazard airport. The shelters accommodated, he said, and two hours after they landed, they began the process of unloading the donated supplies and then loading the animals for their trip to freedom in Atlantic City.

Despite the delays due to fog in the northeast and storms in Hazard, the pilots were still able to rescue 11 dogs. Among the animals transported were Camdon, a one-year old hound mix, and Logan, a one-year old black lab, both from the KRRAS.

All rescued animals are currently residing in New Jersey with the Humane Society of Atlantic County.