Like many businesses and organizations, the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter has had to change their ways of conducting services due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With those changes, representatives from the shelter said they fear an increase in unwanted animal population numbers in the coming months.
“We closed our open intake to emergencies only,” said Tammy Noble, chairman of the board for the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter. “That’s what we did at the very first, because we didn’t know the protocol.
She said that, when the pandemic first started, the animal shelter limited their intake to only accepting emergency cases such as injured, abused, abandoned or vicious animals. The initial response, she said, was to limit the contact with the public, but now the organization has bigger worries in the form of a rising population of animals.
Since the pandemic started, Noble said, the shelter has taken in approximately 12-15 emergency cases. Approximately two weeks into the pandemic, said Noble, the shelter began allowing people to come to the gate to pick up adopted animals.
“We were scared of the population getting out of control,” said Noble. “Our biggest problem right now is that spays and neuters are closed, because spay and neuter being closed means that our pets that are not already altered are being adopted without being spayed and neutered, and that goes against our previous policy.”
Additionally, she said, KRRAS’s “Spay it Forward” program has suffered during the pandemic, because it can’t be used. Normally, she said, the program would take in puppies or kittens, and give them to a rescue organization, which would then pay for the mother dog or cat to be spayed and remain with the family. The program, Noble said, has helped the population of strays go down about 20-25 percent in the last few years, so it is hard to think about it not being used.
“We’ve been working so hard for years to try to reduce the population, and we don’t let up on it. It’s working,” she said. “Getting behind on that is a big thing for us.”
KRRAS, said Noble, recently received a grant that offsets adoption prices for their animals. The prices for dog adoptions are currently $50, and cat adoptions are now priced at $10. Noble said she hopes this encourages people to adopt.
Adoption appointments can be made online, and the applications are also available online, said Noble. Once the process is complete, she said, the animals are delivered at the front gate in a crate for the adopting individual to pick up. The KRRAS’s foster services are still available, and they are always looking for fosters, said Noble.
“When people foster a pet, it opens up the space to take in another one to help control the population,” she said.
KRRAS, Noble said, is not eligible for funding assistance, so they rely on donations.
“We’re fortunate that we have good county judges that are working with us on this,” said Noble, adding that four county judges serve on the KRRAS board. The shelter, she said, has been getting a few donations from community members as well.
If anyone needs to surrender an animal, or is interested in fostering, adopting or donating, they are encouraged to contact the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter Facebook page.
