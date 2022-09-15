On Saturday, Sept. 10, several women and children participated in the annual Black Gold Pageant.

For many in the community, such as the family of Carla Sams, 53, the pageant has become a staple of the festival and even a family tradition.

“11 years ago my niece competed for the first time and she was 10 years old. My daughters fell in love with it,” said Sams, explaining that her family became involved in the pageant world years ago and have continued to participate since then. Sams said one of her daughters was the same age as her niece who competed at that time, so the following year her 10 year old daughter competed. “That really started our journey,” she said.

Sams said that, since becoming involved with the Black Gold Pageant, many members of her family have participated and won titles. Sams said her oldest daughter competed three years ago and won a title, her niece has competed, she has competed and won titles, and her seven year old granddaughter began competing when she was three months old and won a title.

“It's just been a big deal, a big important part of our family,” said Sams.

This year, Sams said, her 20-year-old daughter Emily Farley competed and won mini supreme.

“We've only missed one year since then and that was because of COVID. There was no Black Gold Pageant that year,” said Sams. “We look forward to it every year,” she said, adding that she and her family always encourage local girls and women to participate in the pageant.

The pageant, she said, is more than just glitter and glam. It is an opportunity to grow and experience new things.

“It's so much more than just a pageant. It's not just about a pretty dress and pretty hair,” said Sams. The participants, she said, must interview, go to rehearsals, come up with acts and more. “It just teaches them so many skills that they can use later on in life.”