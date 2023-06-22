Each year, the Little Theater of Hazard (LTH) hosts Summer in the Park at the Bobby Davis Park in downtown Hazard. This year marks the 17th year for the event, and the 2023 Summer in the Park will be held on June 24.

The festival will start at 2 p.m., June 24, with musical performances from Kelli Carey; Nathan Coots; Johnny Morgan and his band Bluegrass Rising; and Jeff and Shelly Martin. Local artists will be set up demonstrating, leading and selling their art throughout the event. The LTH youth players will present “Holka Polka: A Fairy Tale Mystery” by D. M. Larson at the main stage of Bobby Davis Park at 7:00 pm.

This year’s event is directed by Terry Thies and Victoria Halcomb, and features several local children. This year’s cast includes:

Brenda — Alice Richie;

Cindy — Summer Lawson;

Wolf — Eli Abner;

Fairy Godmother — Adalynn Nevarez;

Dezi — Makayla Walls;

Ezi — Emma Richie;

Humpty — Memphis Walls;

Hilda — Makenna Dixon;

Pinocchio — Mallie Coots;

Splenda — Latosha Lindon;

Snorz — Zuri Nevarez;

Prince — Kayden Jones;

Gandolt — Billy Ritchie;

Inkantadora — Gigi Turner;

Sweet — Makayla Walls;

Guard — Braiden Adams; and

Little Witches, Gnomes and Guards — Evelyn Sizemore, Kailey Richie, Chloe Higgins, Clover Nevarez, Cate Whitaker, Mabel Coots and Aubrey Whitson.

If anyone is interested in purchasing an ad in the playbill or donating to LTH, they can contact Victoria Halcomb or Terry Thies at, victoria.halcomb16@gmail.com, or, grwow@hotmail.com.

Organizers of the event said the Little Theater of Hazard lost everything in the flooding of June 2022 and this is a rebuilding year.