As recovery from devastating flash flooding that struck portions of eastern Kentucky in late July continues, another state highway has been repaired to the point that it is able to carry traffic and has been reopened to public use.

Ky. 451 had been closed at mile point 17.2 at Krypton in Perry County due to a washed-out drainage structure, but a new structure has been installed. The twin pipes are 11 feet in diameter and 155 feet long. The roadway has been repaired and back filled to accommodate traffic, but drivers should reduce speed in the area since the final asphalt surface has not yet been applied. Work will continue in the area for the next several weeks, so motorists should use caution at this location.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and contractor crews continue working to repair and reopen damaged highways, and daily progress is being reported as the work is being done.

Crews are drilling steel and cribbing to repair breaks in pavement in various locations in Breathitt and Perry counties. Contractors and personnel from KYTC District 10 and crews from other District 10 counties and from other highway districts are removing slides and clearing ditches and drainage pipes along various roads in both counties.

In areas where breaks have been repaired or drainage pipes replaced, drivers will encounter rough pavement because asphalt surfacing has not yet been applied. Signs are in place to notify motorists of pavement conditions.

Two locations on state highways remain closed, both in Perry County. All other routes within the district are open and passable, but breaks and other damage are present in some locations. Drivers should use caution and discretion when traveling on these routes, and avoid travel if possible in the affected areas.

Roads still closed are:

• Ky. 451, closed at mile point 10.2 near Busy due to a washed-out drainage structure. Plans are being developed to replace the structure. Drivers can detour via KY 80 and KY 2021 (Couchtown Road) to bypass the closure.

• Ky. 3351, closed at mile point 3.4 near the KY 476 intersection near Ary due to bridge damage. A project to replace the structure is underway. Until the new bridge opens, the road will remain closed. Drivers can use KY 80 and KY 476 as a detour route.

Debris removal operations are underway, so motorists should watch for trucks making frequent stops along the collection routes. Removal of storm debris from waterways is also ongoing, and this may result in some traffic impacts.

KYTC has established a website for road condition reports and flooding recovery information at, https://ekytransportation-kytc.hub.arcgis.com/. Updates can be found there, along with District 10's Facebook and Twitter pages. Links are also available for sources of information on road conditions in District 11 and District 12, which also suffered heavy damage in the flooding.

Motorists should continue to use extreme caution if driving through flood-damaged areas. Drivers should heed signage and obey traffic control devices and flaggers in work zones.