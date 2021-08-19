On Aug. 13, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Kentucky announced the creation of a scholarship for Hazard Community and Technical College students who are interested in rural healthcare. The endowment, said officials, is a $100,000 commitment to support students pursuing high-demand healthcare occupations, and allows Hazard Community and Technical College and Anthem to reaffirm commitment to improving healthcare in rural communities. Two recipients were awarded the scholarship this year.

The need for trained healthcare professionals in rural areas of Kentucky is significant and continues to grow, said representatives of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Kentucky. Due to this, the Anthem Rural Medicine Scholarship was created, and is designed to help expand opportunities for full-time students who are pursuing a healthcare occupation as a nurse, physical therapist, surgical tech, radiographer or sonographer.

Leon Lamoreaux, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield’s Medicaid president in Kentucky, said there is currently a 10-40 percent vacancy rating in nursing across KY with rates being higher in rural communities. According to the Kentucky Center of Statistics, there will be a need for nearly 2,000 nursing jobs in Kentucky by 2024, he said, adding this means now is the time to help students. “This means educating and training needs to start now, however quality healthcare programs are expensive and unfortunately not realistic for all students,” said Lamoreaux. “This scholarship was established to remove the financial barriers and allow students to focus on reaching their education and career goals creating a straight path to success.”

“It’s a great day for Anthem Medicaid in Kentucky because we’re investing in the future of medicine in our state. If there’s anything this last year has taught us it’s just how important our healthcare heroes are and the impact that they have on our communities across the globe,” said Lamoreaux.

Thousands of rural Kentuckians receive care in a less timely fashion than those living in urban areas, lack access to locally available healthcare services and even face long distance travel to reach a hospital or to access medical specialty care, said Lamoreaux. In response, Anthem and HCTC have joined forces to help care for patients residing in rural areas where services and resources may be limited.

“When a community doesn’t have enough doctors or nurses they wait longer or have to drive farther for help, and sometimes both. This is particularly true in our rural areas out here in Eastern Kentucky,” said Lamoreaux.

Dr. Jennifer Lindon, president of Hazard Community and Technical College, said HCTC is excited to partner with Anthem to provide this additional help to students as well as give back to the community by providing skilled, quality healthcare workers. “We are so excited to partner with Anthem Medicaid on this endowment which will allow us to bring more healthcare professionals who can put their skills to work in our communities,” said Lindon. “The greatest need and the largest employment opportunity still remains in registered nursing and nursing assisted fields.”

Lindon said there were several applicants for the scholarship this year, however only two recipients were selected. The interest in the scholarship, she said, shows a need for more healthcare workers and a desire to provide them in the area. “I can tell you with absolute certainty that the future of Kentucky’s healthcare is in terrific hands,” said Lindon.

The Rural Medicine Scholarship recipients for 2021 are Leslie County native Kimberly Caldwell and Perry County native April Grigsby.

Recipient Kimberly Caldwell said she feels blessed to receive the scholarship and achieve her long-time goals of becoming a nurse.

“I’m very excited to be selected for this scholarship. It’s exciting to get help when you’re trying to go to school. I’m not a traditional student so this is exciting for me,” said Caldwell. “I always wanted to be a nurse. Pursuing nursing has always been a dream of mine but healthcare is very expensive to go into and it’s a competitive field too. This scholarship will allow me to obtain this dream. My career goal is to become an RN helping Kentuckians get the care they deserve.”

“I’m extremely grateful and excited about receiving this. I can’t wait to see what the future holds,” Caldwell said.