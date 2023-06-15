Impacts and cause of the recent fire which took place off Main Street in Downtown Hazard Friday night on June 9, are still currently under investigation according to Mayor “Happy” Mobelini and Kentucky State Fire Marshal Kenny Browning.

“Right now the (State Fire Marshal’s Office) is investigating and we’ve had 40 people displaced,” Mobelini said. “The Red Cross is helping with housing and paying for motel rooms for four days. We've dealt with situations like this before and it takes a lot of people stepping up.”

Mobelini affirmed the city and the community's commitment to aid, particularly in finding new accommodations for those displaced.

"All kinds of people will step up and try to help. We're working on finding places for people to live right now," said Mobelini. "As a city and a county, we're doing our best to help these people who have been displaced get back into housing."

Perry County Emergency Services Director Jerry Stacy noted the fire's timing adds strain to resources already stretched thin. However, he emphasized that the community would relentlessly provide support to those displaced by the blaze.

"It's a moving target, but we are planning and executing as quickly as possible," said Stacy.

According to Stacy, with the help of the Red Cross, the county is also collaborating with local churches to find temporary accommodation like motels.

"The county is also in the process of acquiring travel trailers from the state," said Stacy. "Some organizations might be figuring out more permanent housing with apartments. It will be hard to get everyone in the beginning, but we can at least get them signed up and in the process."

Stacy acknowledged that these trailers are a short-term solution but insisted they could provide necessary relief for the time being.

"We've got a good team with our city and county partnerships to try and address this issue," said Stacy.

Perry County has been grappling with a housing crisis since the "thousand-year" flood event last July, making any incident that displaces people a significant challenge, according to Stacy.

"The flood expedited the focus on how bad the housing problem was and we have no choice but to address it because of that and we are. It takes partnerships with every level of government and we have that," said Stacy.

Kentucky State Fire Marshal Kenny Browning said the fire is still currently under investigation and there is currently no public statement at this time.