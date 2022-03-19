The Appalachian Arts Alliance held the organization's first Community Art Night, a free evening of creating art with other community members, on March 9. Tim Deaton, the executive director of the Appalachian Arts Alliance, said the Arts Alliance will hold a Community Art Night at least once a month.
“The purpose of these events is just to allow the community to have a way to be involved with creative expression without having to worry about a price tag,” said Deaton. “It's important for organizations like ours to have income on events to be able to make money to pay bills and make salaries, but our mission as an organization is to enrich our community through the arts, and not everyone can afford to come to everything we do so it's very important for us to continue and be mindful of the people in our community who aren't as financially strong.”
During the March 9 event, participants made shamrocks with beads and pipe cleaners to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
“The good thing about Community Art Night is it allows children to have time with their parents and to have time with other children, as well as parents having time with other parents,” said Deaton. “It creates more of a sense of togetherness, it creates a socialization for people and it just gives people a break and allows them to get away from their normal life and do something fun,” he said.
