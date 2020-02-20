On Friday, Feb. 14, the Appalachian Arts Alliance held “Love in the Mountains,” a Valentine’s Day dinner and jazz show for community members to celebrate their loved ones. During the evening, a gourmet dinner was prepared and served by local people, and music was presented by Kiana and the Sun Kings, a jazz group based out of Louisville.
“It was something that we don’t have, something that another organization isn’t sponsoring in our community and it was just an opportunity to have a good time, bring in some good quality music artists and celebrate love, which is something that we are very fond of,” said Timothy Deaton, executive director of the Appalachian Arts Alliance. “We love our community, we love the arts and we just want to see things grow and things happen here, and by providing quality entertainment like this it’s a certain step we have to take.”
Deaton said a lot of people showed up for the event, and he was grateful for their support.
“I’m very pleased with the turnout that we’ve had,” said Deaton. “This community has always embraced the arts and they’re still doing it, and it makes me very happy to see that.”
The Appalachian Arts Alliance, said Deaton, hopes to hold the event again annually.
“That’s how things here work — by consistency, by offering good quality things and continuing them,” Deaton said.
The organization, he said, already has future events planned for every month this year. For details of upcoming events, Deaton said, visit the Appalachian Arts Alliance’s website and Facebook page each month.
