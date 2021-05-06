On Saturday, May 1, the Appalachian Arts Alliance hosted Hazard and Perry County’s seventh annual Derby Party at the ArtStation on Main Street in downtown Hazard. During the event there were appetizers, a cash bar, music and a tent-style casino tables with prizes.

In the past, the event has previously been hosted by the ARH Foundation for Healthier Communities, benefiting an ARH facility. This year, ARH was unable to host the event, so the Appalachian Arts Alliance hosted the event and the money raised will be used to fund the organization’s general operations.

“In September, we did a derby fundraiser; we did baskets that we gave out that we sold for a fundraiser and there was a lot of response for that,” said Tim Deaton, executive director of the Appalachian Arts Alliance, stating that the Arts Alliance had held fundraisers for events before.

“Once ARH decided to not host their (derby party this year) they got permission from ARH for us to do it so we started putting it together,” he said, adding that the Appalachian Arts Alliance didn’t have much of a notice before planning the party.

“We had less than a month to get everything planned and scheduled and paid for and organized. We just did it, went in head strong and got it done and it was a huge success,” said Deaton. “It was very intense. A lot of stuff had to take a back burner to it but that’s kinda how it’s been at the ArtStation since we started — we just find what we need to focus on, what’s most important at the time, and we all attack it and get it done. So far we’ve been blessed and everything has turned out quite wonderfully.”

Deaton said the organization is still counting and waiting on some checks to arrive, but as of press time they have raised $25,000. The money raised during the party, he said, will be used for the Appalachian Arts Alliance’s general operations.

“A lot of people aren’t sure about how non-profits operate and how we function or how we’re funded,” said Deaton, explaining that many times, people think grants take care of most of the things needed, but they only cover portions of it. “One thing a lot of the grants that are out right not doesn’t fund is general operations,” he said, stating that the salaries, utilities, cleaning supplies and other things fall under this category.

“The community support and donations we receive are vital for our existence because without them we wouldn’t be able to operate,” he said.

Deaton said the Derby Party was not only a success in raising funds for the organization, but also in achieving a feeling of accomplishment and pride.

“For me, personally, it’s a huge success in my life. It’s huge for me to be able to take a step back and look at my community enjoying the fruits of my labor,” said Deaton.

Throughout the pandemic, and the entire process of renovating the building, Deaton said, he contributed a lot of physical labor as well as mental energy, including the planning of the facility, and working to run conduit, hang drywall, paint, help with plumbing and more.

“Knowing that I not only did a lot of brain work in the development of this building, but I also did a lot of hand work in this building. Being able to take a step back and look at all the people in our community that was here and seeing them enjoy themselves in a space that I worked physically and mentally hard to prepare for them was just a moment where it all paid off for me,” said Deaton.

During the Derby Party, another local organization offered a donation to the Appalachian Arts Alliance, but the community will need to help, said Deaton.

“While we were at the event, we were surprised by a member of the Perry County Community Foundation Board of Directors, and they came to us with a check for $10,000 that’s going to be given to the Arts Alliance, but it’s a challenge match. It’s a match amount, so what they’re wanting us to do is for us to raise $10,000 in order to receive their $10,000,” Deaton said. The Appalachian Arts Alliance will be holding several events and fundraisers to match the funds, he said, but they will still need the community to make donations too. “We still need community support, we still need donations. We need people who are willing to give to make sure we can sustain this place,” said Deaton.

Donations can be made to the Appalachian Arts Alliance by visiting the Foundation for Appalachia Kentucky website, https://www.appalachianky.org/, or the Appalachian Arts Alliance website, https://www.appalachianartsalliance.org/, and selecting the donation/fund tabs. To donate directly, visit the link, https://appalachianky.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create?funit_id=1087.