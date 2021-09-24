This week, the Appalachian Arts Alliance will be presenting the Missoula Children Theatre’s 17th season in Hazard with a performance of “The Snow Queen” on Saturday featuring kids from the Hazard and Perry County community.
The Missoula Children's Theatre (MCT), the nation’s largest touring children’s theatre, has been touring extensively for more than 40 years now from Montana to Japan, and will visit nearly 1,200 communities this year with up to 44 teams of tour actor/directors. A tour team arrives in a given town with a set, lights, costumes, props and make-up — everything it takes to put on a play, except the cast, said officials with the Appalachian Arts Alliance. The team then holds an open audition and casts 20-30 local students to perform in the production.
The show is rehearsed throughout the week and a public performance is presented on Saturday. All MCT shows are original adaptations of classic children’s stories and fairytales, a twist on the classic stories that you know and love. Also included in the residency are three enrichment workshops presented by the Tour Actor/Directors. Creativity, social skills, goal achievement, communication skills and self-esteem are all characteristics that are attained through the participation in this unique, educational project, said the Appalachian Arts Alliance.
Students at both Hazard High School and Perry County Central High School were able to participate in these amazing opportunities. MCT's mission is the development of life skills in children through participation in the performing arts.
Join the Appalachian Arts Alliance and MCT’s performance of the “Snow Queen,” on Saturday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Hazard Forum. Admission is free, but donations are suggested.