Appalachian Arts Alliance presents annual Christmas Recital

The Appalachian Arts Alliance presented the annual Christmas Piano Recital at Hazard Community and Technical College on Tuesday, Dec. 3.
The recital students were directed by Kay Allen Crowe, a retired music instructor who began teaching piano at HCTC in 2012. Opening music was provided by Crowe’s adult students, Rita Fletcher and Keisha Little.
The recital opened with Isabella Little with “You’re a Mean One Mr. Grinch,” followed by Adasyn Smith performing “Santa Claus is Coming to Town.” Smith was followed by Charleigh Fletcher playing “Oh, How I Love Jesus,” and Emma Napier with “O’ Christmas Tree.” Presley Hickman performed “Deck the Halls,” followed by Emma Fletcher playing “Joy to the World.” Willow Campbell continued the recital with “Rudolph the Red-nose Reindeer” and was followed by Autumn Combs with “The B-I-B-L-E.” Ava Little performed “My Favorite Things” followed by Khloe Hall with “Up on the Housetop” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” by Madisyn Alexis Farler. Reece Jett followed with “Jingle Bells” and Kennedy Makayla Farler performed “Jingle Bells Rock.” Synighta Allen performed “Hark! The Herald Angel Sings” followed by Ivanka Sharma with “Jingle Bells Boogie” and Sophia Jiang with “Carol of the Bells.” Sara Spicer performed “Once Upon a December” and the recital was brought to a close with Crowe performing “Silent Night — O Holy Night.”
