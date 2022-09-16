Appalachian Newspapers announced the promotion of Gina Ferguson to regional advertising director this month.

Ferguson has worked for the Appalachian News-Express since 2009 and has been in the advertising department since 2011.

Ferguson said she loves the line of work she is in and she enjoys helping the businesses in her community succeed.

“Advertising is essential in growing a business,” said Ferguson. “And we want our local businesses to be successful.”

Since she began her journey with the News-Express, Ferguson said, the company has grown leaps and bounds.

“When I started, it was just Appalachian News-Express and the Mountain Bargain Hunter,” she said. “Now we’ve added Mingo Messenger, Floyd County Chronicle and Times, Paintsville Herald and Hazard Herald.” Ferguson said the company has also added several niche publications like the Outdoors Magazine, Everything Homes, Inspired, Regional Medical Guide and more.

Prior to her time at the Appalachian News-Express, Ferguson said, she worked as a sales person in Pike, Floyd, Johnson, Perry and Mingo counties. This experience helped her form relationships with businesses throughout the region, helping her learn how to better assist her clients.

“I’ve gotten to know the people and businesses we deal with across the area, it’s given me a better understanding of their needs in advertising and a familiarity with their markets,” said Ferguson. “The relationships I’ve built with those folks and the knowledge I’ve gained over the years will carry over into the position and help me better assist our sales team in taking care of our customers.”

Responsibilities in her new role include: Leading marketing endeavors at Appalachian Newspapers Inc., developing and delivering marketing plans and sales promotions and overseeing sales people to make sure they have the tools they need to assist customers with marketing needs.

She will also be working alongside Regional Digital Advertising Director Brian Conn to integrate more digital in publications and niche products.

Ferguson expressed her gratitude for her sales team.

“I couldn’t ask for a better sales team,” she said. “I’ve worked beside these people for years and they are some of the best at what they do.”

Ferguson said she is thrilled about her new position at Appalachian News-Express and she is eager to see where this journey will take her.

“I’m very excited about this new role,” she said. “And about helping Appalachian Newspapers and all of our local businesses grow to new heights.”

Appalachian Newspapers Publisher Jeff Vanderbeck said Ferguson is the right choice to replace Danny Coleman, who served as regional advertising director until his death in June.

“Gina is an integral part of Appalachian Newspapers and will help lead the company into the future as we seek to succeed and carry our customers into success in the process,” he said. “She truly understands how to give businesses the tools they need to market themselves to the communities we serve and beyond.”

Ferguson, he said, will work with the rest of the Appalachian Newspapers advertising team to share he knowledge and expertise.

To reach Ferguson, call, (606) 437-4054, or, (606) 424-8033, or email, gferguson@news-expressky.com.