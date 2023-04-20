Community members gathered to celebrate the partnership of two local businesses merging downtown.

On April 14, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for Appalachian Quilt and Craft, opening under new ownership.

Appalachian Quilt and Craft opened in downtown Hazard in July 2020 by Carolyn Davis. Recently, Davis sold the business and it was reopened under the management of Emily Whitaker, Sheridan Sparkman and Sandy Hurt. In addition to being opened with new management, the business was also merged with Yarn Oasis in SE Kentucky, also owned by Whitaker.

Whitaker said she and her friends saw the former quilt shop owner becoming more removed from the business, and they didn’t want the community to lose the store so they took action.

“We didn’t want to see it close,” said Whitaker. “We got together and we bought it.”

Whitaker said she and Davis had talked about working together to sell each other’s products in their stores, so this was a good opportunity to combine the stores.

“My yarn store wasn’t getting much traffic. She and I talked about this plenty of times and we tried it at the old location but we never felt like there was room there. We made some room (here),” said Whitaker, adding she moved her yarn store’s merchandise to combine with the quilt shop. Yarn Oasis in SE Kentucky closed its location around the first of April, but is now located inside of Appalachian Quilt and Craft.

Whitaker said she and the other owners all bring different skills to the table and work well together, as well as share passions for keeping the art of quilting and sewing alive.

“I’ve been sewing all my life. I love quilting, I just don’t do a lot of it until now,” said Whitaker. “It’s really cool that we all have a lot of talents and they’re complimentary in many ways.”

She said she has yarn she wants to sell, Sparkman has a long-arm quilter and needs to be attached to a store and Hurt has fabric she wants to sell.

Whitaker said although they have a lot of modern fabrics and people who can quilt with varying styles, they are trying to incorporate more traditional quilters.

“We cater to all kinds of quilters,” she said.

Some changes can be expected under the new ownership, said Whitaker. The owners, she said, are reaching out more, trying to expand their customer base and their community partners. In addition to the increased outreach efforts, there have also been changes in the hours of operation. The store is open five days a week now and is also open until 9 p.m. Thursdays.

If anyone wants more information about available services, visit the store’s social media pages.