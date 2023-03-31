The 11th annual Appalachian Seed Swap is set to be held at Pike Central on April 1.

Joyce and Charlie Pinion, co-founders of the Appalachian Seed Swap, said this is one of the largest seed swap events east of the Mississippi River.

Joyce said the swap, which is sponsored by Pikeville Farmers Market and Pike County Cooperative Extension Service, is a buy-sell-trade event that will include seeds, books, classes and more.

This year, Joyce said, due to the devastating July floods, organizers are expecting a large turnout.

“With the floods, a lot of people lost seeds,” said Joyce. “So we expect to have a very large crowd for the seed swap.”

The first year the seed swap was held, Charlie said, it attracted about 150 people.

In recent years, he continued, that number has increased to around 1,000 to 1,200 people.

Joyce said she is very excited about the vendors that will be at this year’s swap.

“We’ve got some major hitters,” she said, “plus we’ve got some local folks.

Some vendors will have seeds, Joyce said, and some will offer services which range from seed sanitation to education.

Feeding Appalachia, the Pike County Library and the Pike County Extension Office will offer free seeds, Joyce said.

Sarah Hall, author of “Sown in the Stars: Planting by the Signs,” will be hosting a class about planting according to the astrological signs.

“We’re really excited about that because planting with the signs is very Appalachian,” Joyce said.

Anyone is invited to the swap, Charlie said, and every year an array of characters show up.

“We get the conservatives and we get the hippies,” said Charlie. “We get everyone.”

People of all ages enjoy the swap, Joyce added, from young children to elders.

“The beauty is when the two (age groups) come together and they’re swapping seeds,” said Joyce. “It’s a magical moment.”

The swap is set to take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 1 at Pike County Central High School.